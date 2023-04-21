The march towards the most important overseas race has officially begun. The two days of the Indianapolis open test coincides with the track debut of the new aerodynamic package conceived specifically for the Indiana classic and presented on February 24th. The changes, among which the new rear wing stands out, will have two major effects. The first is an increase in the downforce usable by the teams, accompanied by an expansion of set-up options, a challenge that the teams will have to interpret in the best possible way. All this increases the variables that enter into the equation of the long and complex preparation for the 500 Miglia

Over 100 kilos more

Tino Belli, director of IndyCar aerodynamic development, spoke thus at the presentation of the changes last February: “At the Indy 500 the riders in the peloton will be able to race with fino 10% more load compared to last year. With the widening of the settings, teams can still try to lighten the rear wing to have speed at the end of the stroke and go for the win, if they have worked their way to the front of the field. Overall, the Dallara single-seaters will be able to gain up to 110 kg of aerodynamic load in the Superspeedway configuration. However, this is only if the teams deem it advantageous, given the eternal compromise between straight-line speed, cornering, fuel consumption and tire management. In any case, the extra load would almost certainly only be used in the race, as in qualifying the cars are chasing the maximum speed possible, even traveling with wings at negative angle of attack.

Rear wing, Gurney and bargeboards

The biggest change concerns the rear wing, now supported by two new supports. The maximum incidence of the airfoil passes three to five degrees, also maintaining the possibility for future editions to go up to nine. Increasing downforce via airfoil incidence is aerodynamically more efficient than adding the Gurney flap along the trailing edge, opposing less drag in proportion to the unloaded load. According to some engineers, the change will benefit the possibility of slipstreaming and consequently the overtaking opportunities. In fact, Gurney’s flaps increase the turbulence in the slipstream, causing a greater loss of pressure for the pursuing car.

However, the aerodynamic changes are present throughout the car, given that an increase in the load at the rear will be suitably balanced at the front. At the entrance to the fund, the teams will be able to choose whether to add up to two bargeboards, therefore one more than in the past and located on the inside, increasing the generation of load from the underbody but also the sensitivity of the car to changes in height while driving. Moving backwards instead, along the upper edge of the diffuser it will be possible to install two new Gurney flaps, one on each side. Furthermore, all teams will be obliged to install stabilizer appendages on the bodywork along the sides.

Repercussions on the structure

The new aerodynamic components cannot be managed by the teams without taking into consideration the car as a whole, due to that very delicate balance between mechanics and aerodynamics, as well as between grip and balance. In fact, the changes offer the teams new options for the aerodynamic look, with the inevitable repercussions also on the mechanical tuning. In fact, the additional strips under the bottom, making the car more sensitive to variations in height from the ground, would probably also make it necessary to stiffen the suspensions, affecting the balance. The stabilizer fins will also change the car’s behavior when entering and cornering, to be compensated for with various mechanical adjustments. The teams are therefore faced with the difficult challenge of developing an effective set-up strategy to take advantage of the new aerodynamic package, which once again makes the Indianapolis 500 a race that is never the same.