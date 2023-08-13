The New Zealander triumphs by beating a revived Graham Rahal and Pato O’Ward. In the shadows all the “big names” of the standings with Palou only seventh

Nico Patrizi – INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA)

The “second lines” of Indycar steal the audience from the best at the Gallagher GPthe fourth last round of the 2023 championship. The winner on the road inside the Indianapolis oval is Scott Dixonwhich returns in winner’s circle after so many failed attempts. Decisive the last pit stop sequencefrom which Dixon emerged at the head of the pack in front of a revived Graham Rahal who was aiming for redemption after some less positive races. The New Zealander firmly held the lead in the last part of the race, taking care not to make any capital mistakes. The run-up by Rahal junior was useless, as he had already come to light in qualifying with an excellent pole position. At the end of the race the “son of art” reduced the gap to Dixon a four tenthsbut without being able to override it. Third place for Mexican Pato O’Ward who returns to the podium after the bad luck of the last few races. The Mexican of Arrow McLaren quite clearly precedes the duo formed by Christian Lundgaard and Alexander Rossiarrived in order under the checkered flag. Lundgaard confirms a good moment of form after the success in Toronto, while for Rossi it is the best placement of the season.

BIG IN THE SHADOW — The almost total absence of neutralization ends up splitting the group in a consistent way, and several of the “big” players in the championship lose contact from the top positions ending up in the back-up positions. In particular, from sixth to eighth place we find three protagonists of the general classification such as Will Power, championship leader Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin, never in the game for the win. However, Palou smiles thanks to the difficulties his main rival in the championship went through over the weekend, Josef Newgarden. The American of Team Penske lost two laps in the central stages of the race and finished only twenty-fifth: a placement that is half a tombstone on his title ambitions. They complete the top ten Kyle Kirkwoodwho fails to repeat the great performance of NashvilleAnd Marcus Ericsson who complains about a half-minute delay from teammate Dixon. See also MotoGP | Marquez: "Pecco's first chance, but I'm waiting for Fabio's reaction"

LUNDQVIST, THE NEW MAN — The second race of the season on the Indianapolis “road” also sees the redemption of Rinus VeeKay which concludes eleventh, after a long sequence of truly opaque performances. Behind him an excellent Linus Lundqvist: the substitute of Simon Pagenaudstill KO after the Mid-Ohio accident, is the best among the Rookies and after the “misstep” in Nashville he aims to do even better to become a “regular” driver in Indycar 2024. By contrast, more was expected from Colton Hertha which finishes only thirteenth and more than forty seconds behind Dixon. Bryan’s son never enters the game and almost immediately loses contact with the best, only to complete an anonymous run in front of Jack Harvey and Helio Castroneves. The Brazilian of Meyer-Shank Racing therefore does not repeat the excellent race in Nashville, even if he is the last driver to finish with a gap of less than a minute. See also Sulayem: "The events in Abu Dhabi must never repeat themselves"

GROSJEAN DISAPPOINTS AGAIN — The last drivers to close at full speed are David Malukassixteenth, e Callum Ilott seventeenth. The two precede a Romain Grosjean which disappoints again after the signs of redemption shown in Tennessee and in the final falls to eighteenth place, first of the riders separated by one lap. After the “Veterans” Devlin DeFrancesco and Ryan Hunter-Reaywho complete an unpretentious race, we find the rest of the podium in the standings Rookies with Agustin Canapino preceding by more than fifteen seconds Sting Ray Robb. Certainly the two are facilitated by the problems that delay two direct opponents: the Italian ex-F4 Marcus Armstrong who ends two laps behind, albeit with the satisfaction of having preceded Newgarden under the checkered flag, e Benjamin Pedersen which due to various technical problems closes twenty-sixth and last, six laps behind Dixon and five behind Canapino and Robb. Only one driver was forced to stop in the “flat” event that took place in Indiana, the very unfortunate one Felix Rosenqvist which is betrayed by mechanical problems and at this point puts the possibility of finishing in the top five in the 2023 general classification at great risk.

READY FOR THE FINAL RUSH — Just one weekend off and then Indycar will launch into the final rush, with three races in three consecutive weekends. It will start on 27 August in Madison, Illinois. The track of Gateways will host the last round of the season on an oval circuit. The following week, we move on West coast with the stage on the very fast airport circuit of Portlandand then on September 10 all in California col grand finale at Laguna Seca. Alex Palou’s goal is to try to close the title games with one or two games to go, but on Gateway’s “friendly” ground Newgarden will do anything to spoil his party. See also Real Madrid launches for the signing of Endrick

INDYCAR GALLAGHER GP, THE RANKING — Here is the standings of the Gallagher GP of Indianapolis, fourteenth round of the championship (all drivers at the wheel of Firestone-shod Dallara IR 18s):

Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) 85 laps in 01:51”247; Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) at 0”477; Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevy) at 8”092; Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) at 9”321; Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren – Chevy) at 9”793; Will Power (Team Penske – Chevy) at 9”793; Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) at 17”650; Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevy) in 22”197; Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport – Honda) at 23”423; Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) at 30”395.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — And here is the championship standings after fourteen races:

Alex Palou 513; Josef Newgarden 429; Scott Dixon 387; Scott McLaughlin 371; Marcus Ericsson 357.