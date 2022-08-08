After a delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes due to a lightning strike in the area, the race got underway and despite the wet patches on the track all the cars started on dry tires, with Josef Newgarden and Will Power on prime tires. .

The initial start saw Scott McLaughlin retain first position after taking pole, while Romain Grosjean’s efforts to slip behind him put Christian Lundgaard on the wall, causing him to lose momentum and allowing Palou to move outside the corner. 9. Behind them, Pato O’Ward was fifth, while David Malukas had no problem passing Newgarden with the first two laps after Simon Pagenaud did the same with Power for the same reason.

Colton Herta, in an attempt to overtake Dalton Kellett’s car on the outside, crashed into the tire wall, requiring a pit stop for a new front wing. Team-mate Alexander Rossi, who started from behind, also returned to the pits but to mount prime tires.

In the lead McLaughlin gained 1.4 seconds over Grosjean, while Palou followed the Andretti team car at a similar gap, but under pressure from Lundgaard. O’Ward was fifth ahead of Malukas, Newgarden, Pagenaud, Power and Graham Rahal, while Scott Dixon moved up from 14th on the grid to 11th. His teammate, Marcus Ericsson, lost ground due to a jump start penalty.

The first caution was triggered on the eighth lap for a long by Rossi and a subsequent stall at turn 10. The driver was hit by a rear-end, but was forced to take a lap of the track. He was restarted but, like team-mate Herta, he was now one lap away. He then took the opportunity to pit, as did Helio Castroneves and Jimmie Johnson.

The race resumed on lap 11 and O’Ward overtook Lundgaard for fourth, while Newgarden, Pagenaud and Power plunged Malukas to ninth and Rinus VeeKay slipped his car in front of Dixon.

On lap 13, Lundgaard made a splendid move on the outside of O’Ward after passing the AMSP driver at Turn 4 and regained fourth position.

Rahal passed Malukas for ninth on lap 17, and on lap 18, Newgarden passed O’Ward for fifth while Pagenaud, entering the pits to switch to prime tires, allowed Power to get close to O ‘ Ward.

Not wanting to remain on foot in the event of a caution, Palou returned to the pits from third position with very worn rear tires and subsequently the caution was triggered due to Castroneves spinning at the exit of turn 3.

At the opening of the pits all those who had not yet stopped took the opportunity, leaving Palou in the lead ahead of Jimmie Johnson, Pagenaud, Kyle Kirkwood and Malukas. McLaughlin was sixth ahead of Grosjean, Power, Lundgaard, O’Ward, Newgarden and Rahal. However, this order did not last long, and neither did the green flag period.

Rahal hit O’Ward at Turn 6, breaking the front wing and pushing the AMSP car into the rear of Power’s Penske. O’Ward’s car lost traction due to the impact and stopped, while Rahal crashed into the wall at Turn 7. The front wing then got stuck under the front wheels, and after a strong contact with the wall, when he returned to the pits his car was too damaged to continue.

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

This crash had a ripple effect further back, eliminating Kellett and De Silvestro and penalizing Callum Ilott who was stranded, while Dixon suffered a puncture and another rear wheel problem.

The restart on lap 34 saw Palou ahead of Pagenaud, Malukas, McLaughlin, Johnson, Kirkwood, Power, Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist. The race restarted just long enough to allow Kirkwood and Grosjean to get around Johnson and VeeKay to overtake Lundgaard, then the flags went off, not for Ilott and Rossi who disappeared in the escape route of turn 9, but for Devlin De Francesco and Takuma Sato that they collided with each other and then ended up on the wall.

At the opening of the pits, Newgarden and Dixon immediately decided to pit, coming out 17th and 18th respectively.

At the restart on lap 42, Palou was targeted by Pagenaud, but held out at Turn 9, while McLaughlin passed Malukas and VeeKay to then overtake Power to take eighth. One lap later, he got rid of Johnson.

McLaughlin was intent on chasing Palou and at turn 11 he swooped past the Meyer Shank-Honda; half a lap later Malukas also overtook Pagenaud, while Grosjean overtook his compatriot on lap 44. Meanwhile, Power’s day was also getting worse with gearbox problems that plunged him to twelfth on lap 47, behind main title rival Ericsson. Then Rossi passed Penske # 12 on lap 49.

Power, Dixon, Lundgaard and VeeKay pitted on lap 50 and the top three were very lucky as VeeKay crashed into the rear of Rahal’s car.

With the following yellow all the former protagonists returned to the pits, leaving Newgarden in the lead – but with the need for another stop – ahead of Dixon, Lundgaard, Power, Harvey. Palou emerged in sixth position, while McLaughlin made a slow stop and slipped 15th.

As Palou passed Power – soon followed by Malukas and Herta – McLaughlin was already eighth and in turn passed the Penske team driver with gearbox problems. On lap 62 Power slipped behind Kirkwood, Grosjean, Ericsson and Rossi.

Newgarden was going to sleep by now, aware that he had to make a belated stop. His team mate McLaughlin saslito in sixth position ahead of Malukas and the latter was later prey to Kirkwood.

The duel, however, ended at turn 9 on lap 64, when Kirkwood dived into Coyne’s car, who closed the door and the two crashed into the wall of tires.

Under the yellow regime, Newgarden returned to the pits leaving Dixon in front of Lundgaard and Palou, who had suffered damage to the left front wing as he passed Power.

The green was waved with 10 laps to go and McLaughlin passed Herta and then Palou for third place, while Grosjean also passed Herta. Meanwhile, Ericsson has lost several positions due to a technical problem.

On lap 73, Johnson was involved in an accident at Turn 4 and triggered another yellow, which left only four laps for the rest of the race … or so it would have been.

Newgarden attempted a very bold move to turn 9, diving into Grosjean at a very high speed on cold tires and pushed the Andretti team car into the wall, snapping first the yellow and then the red. Under the yellow regime, Ericsson’s car was withdrawn, while the other cars headed to the pits to await repairs.

The engines were restarted with a lap and a half to be run in green, as the restarts take place in turn 9. Dixon did not go on the run, but kept the lead and preceded McLaughlin by just a tenth below the checkered flag, while Palou, Rossi, Herta, Newgarden and Rosenqvist pushed Lundgaard down to eighth within three miles.

Harvey took ninth place ahead of Pagenaud and a frustrated Power who still has a six-point lead in the championship, but over Dixon. The latter took the 53rd victory, overtaking Mario Andretti and taking second place in the ranking of all-time winners, behind AJ Foyt.