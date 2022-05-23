Scott Dixon clinched his fifth pole position at the Indianapolis 500, with the second fastest qualifying lap ever on the Indiana bowl, and the best run of all time in pole chasing.
The six-time Ganassi Racing IndyCar champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner completed two laps at an average of over 234 mph and his fourth lap, the slowest, was also faster than most of the drivers. So now he is only one pole position behind the record holder, Rick Mears.
In this run he also set the second fastest lap of all time in Indianapolis, beaten only by that of Arie Luyendyk in 1996. The latter, however, did not make it on pole day and started only 21st in that one. edition. Dixon, therefore, has become the fastest poleman in history.
“Honda gave their best today, I’m happy for everyone, I hope Chip has a smile on his face,” Dixon said. “Hard work and people, that’s what it takes. Obviously it means nothing for next Sunday, other than starting from the right place, but we did it. There are always outstanding issues here, it can certainly be cruel.”
Dixon got the better of his team mate and reigning Indycar champion Alex Palou for around 0.5mph. Rounding out the front row will be the first of the Chevrolet engines and it is the Dutchman Rinus VeeKay at the wheel of the # 21 single-seater of Ed Carpenter Racing.
The first two rows of the grid, however, were a real domain of the cars of these two teams. To open the second, with an average of 233,080 miles per hour, we find the “master” Ed Carpenter, followed by the other two Honda-powered cars and branded Chip Ganassi Racing entrusted to former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson and the stainless Tony Kanaan, which, however, did not even manage to break through the 233-mile wall.
Among other things, Pato O’War can be considered quite unlucky, because the average he managed to reach in the top 12, the first phase of Pole Day, was higher than that of Kanaan in the Top 6. In any case, the driver Arrow McLaren will have to settle for starting seventh, ahead of team mate Felix Rosenqvist. With them in the third row will be the former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, surprisingly the best of the Ganassi Racing riders.
The fourth row is full of veterans, which opens with the two-time winner Takuma Sato, followed by Will Power and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who became the protagonist of a sensational save at Turn 1, which however clearly made him lose a lot of time, preventing him from going to get into the top 6. It should be remembered that the positions between 13th and 33rd instead had already been assigned on the first day of testing.
Top 6
|
P.
|
Name
|
QSpeed
|
QLap1Speed
|
QLap2Speed
|
QLap3Speed
|
QLap4Speed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
Scott Dixon
|
234.046
|
234.437
|
234.162
|
233.859
|
233.726
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
2
|
Alex Palou
|
233.499
|
234.048
|
233.698
|
233.304
|
232.950
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
233.385
|
233.746
|
233.403
|
233.224
|
233.167
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
4
|
Ed Carpenter
|
233.080
|
233.860
|
233.228
|
233.187
|
232,053
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
5
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
232.764
|
233.257
|
232,768
|
232,490
|
232.543
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
Tony Kanaan
|
232,372
|
232.996
|
232,629
|
232.302
|
231.564
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
Eliminated in the Top 12
|
P.
|
Name
|
QSpeed
|
QLap1Speed
|
QLap2Speed
|
QLap3Speed
|
QLap4Speed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
7
|
232.705
|
233.476
|
233.080
|
232,288
|
231.983
|
Chevy
|
8
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
232.182
|
232,594
|
232.213
|
232.208
|
231.716
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
9
|
Romain Grosjean
|
231.999
|
233.270
|
232,473
|
231.337
|
230,931
|
Honda
|
10
|
Takuma Sato
|
231,670
|
232.165
|
231.746
|
231.450
|
231.321
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w / RWR
|
11
|
Will Power
|
231.534
|
231.968
|
232,080
|
231.596
|
230,500
|
Chevy
|
12
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
231.264
|
229.911
|
232.947
|
231.854
|
230,368
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
The eliminated on Saturday
|P.
|Name
|QSpeed
|QLap1Speed
|QLap2Speed
|QLap3Speed
|QLap4Speed
|Engine
|Team
|13
|David Malukas
|231,607
|232,482
|232.206
|230,552
|231.200
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|231.580
|233.209
|232.333
|231.184
|229.623
|Chevy
|Penske team
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|231.508
|232,239
|231.729
|231.329
|230.741
|Chevy
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|16
|Simon Pagenaud
|231.275
|232.189
|231.726
|230,688
|230.505
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|17
|JR Hildebrand
|231.112
|231,601
|231.118
|230,926
|230,807
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|18
|Conor Daly
|230,999
|232,448
|231.459
|230,822
|229.288
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|19
|Callum Ilott
|230,961
|231,869
|231.452
|230,824
|229.709
|Chevy
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|230,812
|231.379
|231,076
|230,514
|230,282
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|21
|Graham Rahal
|230,766
|231.083
|230,643
|230,678
|230,662
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|22
|Sage Karam
|230,464
|231.103
|230.411
|230,017
|230,329
|Chevy
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|23
|Marco Andretti
|230,345
|230,996
|230,283
|230.117
|229.986
|Honda
|Andretti Herta Autosport w / Marco & Curb
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|230,326
|231.511
|231.228
|230,737
|227.865
|Honda
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|25
|Colton Herta
|230,235
|230,613
|230,280
|229.844
|230.204
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|26
|Scott McLaughlin
|230.154
|230,394
|230.123
|230.104
|229.998
|Chevy
|Penske team
|27
|Helio Castroneves
|229.630
|230.306
|229,803
|229.570
|228.845
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|28
|Kyle Kirkwood
|229.406
|230.124
|229.728
|229.303
|228,476
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|29
|Dalton Kellett
|228.916
|229.673
|229.403
|228.538
|228,058
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|30
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|228.622
|229.478
|229.381
|227.897
|227.741
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren SP
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|227.053
|227.597
|228.507
|226.594
|225,537
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|32
|Jack Harvey
|226.851
|230,401
|225,447
|228.032
|223.640
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|33
|Stefan Wilson
|no speed
|no speed
|no speed
|no speed
|no speed
|Chevy
|DragonSpeed with Cusick Motorsports
