Scott Dixon clinched his fifth pole position at the Indianapolis 500, with the second fastest qualifying lap ever on the Indiana bowl, and the best run of all time in pole chasing.

The six-time Ganassi Racing IndyCar champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner completed two laps at an average of over 234 mph and his fourth lap, the slowest, was also faster than most of the drivers. So now he is only one pole position behind the record holder, Rick Mears.

In this run he also set the second fastest lap of all time in Indianapolis, beaten only by that of Arie Luyendyk in 1996. The latter, however, did not make it on pole day and started only 21st in that one. edition. Dixon, therefore, has become the fastest poleman in history.

“Honda gave their best today, I’m happy for everyone, I hope Chip has a smile on his face,” Dixon said. “Hard work and people, that’s what it takes. Obviously it means nothing for next Sunday, other than starting from the right place, but we did it. There are always outstanding issues here, it can certainly be cruel.”

Dixon got the better of his team mate and reigning Indycar champion Alex Palou for around 0.5mph. Rounding out the front row will be the first of the Chevrolet engines and it is the Dutchman Rinus VeeKay at the wheel of the # 21 single-seater of Ed Carpenter Racing.

The first two rows of the grid, however, were a real domain of the cars of these two teams. To open the second, with an average of 233,080 miles per hour, we find the “master” Ed Carpenter, followed by the other two Honda-powered cars and branded Chip Ganassi Racing entrusted to former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson and the stainless Tony Kanaan, which, however, did not even manage to break through the 233-mile wall.

Among other things, Pato O’War can be considered quite unlucky, because the average he managed to reach in the top 12, the first phase of Pole Day, was higher than that of Kanaan in the Top 6. In any case, the driver Arrow McLaren will have to settle for starting seventh, ahead of team mate Felix Rosenqvist. With them in the third row will be the former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, surprisingly the best of the Ganassi Racing riders.

The fourth row is full of veterans, which opens with the two-time winner Takuma Sato, followed by Will Power and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who became the protagonist of a sensational save at Turn 1, which however clearly made him lose a lot of time, preventing him from going to get into the top 6. It should be remembered that the positions between 13th and 33rd instead had already been assigned on the first day of testing.

Top 6

P. Name QSpeed QLap1Speed QLap2Speed QLap3Speed QLap4Speed Engine Team 1 Scott Dixon 234.046 234.437 234.162 233.859 233.726 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Alex Palou 233.499 234.048 233.698 233.304 232.950 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Rinus VeeKay 233.385 233.746 233.403 233.224 233.167 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 4 Ed Carpenter 233.080 233.860 233.228 233.187 232,053 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 5 Marcus Ericsson 232.764 233.257 232,768 232,490 232.543 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Tony Kanaan 232,372 232.996 232,629 232.302 231.564 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing

Eliminated in the Top 12

P. Name QSpeed QLap1Speed QLap2Speed QLap3Speed QLap4Speed Engine Team 7 Pato O’Ward 232.705 233.476 233.080 232,288 231.983 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Felix Rosenqvist 232.182 232,594 232.213 232.208 231.716 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 9 Romain Grosjean 231.999 233.270 232,473 231.337 230,931 Honda Andretti Autosport 10 Takuma Sato 231,670 232.165 231.746 231.450 231.321 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w / RWR 11 Will Power 231.534 231.968 232,080 231.596 230,500 Chevy Penske team 12 Jimmie Johnson 231.264 229.911 232.947 231.854 230,368 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing

The eliminated on Saturday