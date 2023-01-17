Sato, who won the Indy 500 in 2017 with Andretti Autosport and in 2020 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will share the #11 car with former Formula 2 driver and IndyCar rookie Marcus Armstrong, who will contest all races on the road routes.

