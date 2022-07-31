At the start, the polesitter of Arrow McLaren SP, Felix Rosenqvist, preceded Rossi, while Josef Newgarden made a brilliant internal overtaking to go from fifth to third position. Herta made an even bolder maneuver from ninth on the outside of Turn 1 and crushed Power against Pato O’Ward, spinning the second AMSP car and forcing Power to lose a lot of places as did the Mexican.

The first lap ended with Rosenqvist leading Rossi, Newgarden and Herta from ninth, followed by Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Devlin DeFrancesco and Palou.

The yellow due to a spin in turn 3 by Dalton Kellett allowed Power and O’Ward to return to the pits to mount the reds, as well as allowing Race Control to move Newgarden back two places for having exceeded the limits of the track.

At the restart on the fourth lap, Rossi tried to pass Rosenqvist at turn 1 and went wide, allowing Herta to pass him on the outside and move up to second position. Herta then overtook Rosenqvist at turn 7 and three corners later Rossi did the same, while at turn 1 of lap nine Lundgaard passed the polesitter to claw third position.

At the end of lap 11 a series of pit stops began with Palou, Scott Dixon and Rinus VeeKay. Newgarden, Daly and Rahal stopped two laps later, while it was a disaster for Daly who stalled.

McLaughlin, who started with the reds, overtook Rosenqvist and took the lead, while Herta, Rossi and Lundgaard pitted from the top three. Eleven seconds behind McLaughlin Ericsson was back in second place, starting last after engine problems in practice, while teammate Jimmie Johnson was two seconds behind.

McLaughlin and Ericsson pitted at the end of lap 22 and Johnson a lap later, leaving Power, O’Ward and Sato in front of everyone, with a 5 second advantage over the AMSP drivers.

McLaughlin emerged in seventh position ahead of Newgarden and Palou, while Ericsson, after falling behind by a dozen seconds, went out in 18th position.

On lap 26, Herta, Rossi and Lundgaard overtook Sato with his reds by now on the fruit and running out of fuel to move into third, fourth and fifth position. Herta then overtook O’Ward at Turn 1 on lap 28, taking second place and starting to try to reduce Power’s five-second gap. Rossi also passed O’Ward at the same point on the next pass, while Lundgaard waited until turn 7 half a lap later.

Less than two seconds behind Sato, McLaughlin was doing a great job of keeping his lead over Newgarden to 2.5 seconds. O’Ward and Sato stopped on lap 31, Power on lap 32, leaving Herta in the lead. Palou was in trouble on the reds behind Newgarden and, after being passed by Simon Pagenaud, Rosenqvist and Rinus VeeKay, made the second pit stop.

On lap 35 Herta had a 2.3 second advantage over Rossi, pressed by Lundgaard, but on lap 36 the yellow flags were waved for the stop on the track, due to the end of fuel, of Pagenaud’s car which had to stop in a safe place.

This meant that almost everyone rushed to the pits. Herta, Rossi, Lundgaard emerged in the order, while Power and Johnson returned to fourth and fifth position ahead of McLaughlin and Newgarden. O’Ward and Sato benefited from the same situation as Power and Johnson to enter the Top 10 ahead of VeeKay and Rosenqvist.

The restart, which took place on lap 40, was clean with Herta preceding Rossi and Lundgaard. Power, who still needed to save fuel, took a break by staying out of reach of Johnson who had McLaughlin, Newgarden and VeeKay behind him.

Suddenly the leader Herta slowed down, with the engine appearing to be running but with the transmission on tilt after hitting the curbs of Turn 8. The # 26 car stopped at the entrance to the pitlane.

Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Rossi remained in the lead and over the next three laps increased his margin over Lundgaard to 3.3 seconds. About 4.5 seconds behind was Power, one second ahead of McLaughlin, Newgarden, VeeKay and Graham Rahal, while Johnson then let Dixon pass in eighth place.

On lap 51, with 34 laps to go, Ericsson overtook Harvey to take 13th position and get close to Sato, who overtook on lap 54.

A couple of laps later, Power began making his fastest laps of the race to take his lead over McLaughlin to two seconds before the final round of stops, even though he was still eight seconds behind Lundgaard.

Power, O’Ward, Dixon and Sato pitted at the end of lap 59, while the leaders followed suit on the next lap.

Upon exiting the pits, Rossi’s lead over Lundgaard had dropped from 4.1 to 2.6 seconds, while Power was seven seconds behind, but ahead of McLaughlin, Newgarden, VeeKay, Rahal, Dixon, Rosenqvist and Palou to complete the top 10. Ericsson was 11th, just ahead of one of his title rivals, O’Ward, who would struggle in this final stint.

With 15 laps to go, Rossi had amassed a 3.4 second lead over Lundgaard, who was 8.3 seconds ahead of Power, who was managing his 1 second lead over McLaughlin, who had stopped two laps later, as Rossi and Lundgaard. McLaughlin was 2.5 seconds ahead of Newgarden, who in turn preceded VeeKay by a second.

Rossi was over 4 seconds ahead of Lundgaard, until he found himself behind Kellett, losing 1.5 seconds. However, once he passed and with clean air, Rossi reacted and took his advantage to more than 4 seconds.

Power’s fuel economy left him briefly vulnerable to McLaughlin, but he stabilized his lead at around 1 second, while McLaughlin had a similar margin over Newgarden.

At the finish line Alexander Rossi was able to celebrate his eighth IndyCar victory, the first since Road America in 2019, winning by 3.5 seconds over Lundgaard, who achieved his first podium with the RLL team after a troubled season.

Power took the seventh podium of his season and took the championship lead nine points clear of Marcus Ericsson.