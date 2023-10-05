The 2023 IndyCar season ended last month, but there’s no shortage of news ahead of next year. In fact, towards the end of August the news arrived of the agreement between the Andretti team and Marcus Ericsson, winner of the prestigious Indy 500 in 2022, who have decided to cross paths for the next championship.

News that arrived at the same time as rumors of a possible downsizing of the American team appeared, with a possible move from four to three cars. Bearing in mind that Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood have been confirmed, Ericsson’s arrival would have effectively excluded Romain Grosjean from the team’s roster.

Confirming his departure from the team was the French driver himself, who shared a statement via his social channels in which he announced that he had taken legal action against Andretti Autosport, the team with which he contested the last two seasons of the IndyCar Series after arriving in the series in 2021 with Dale Coyne following his departure from Formula 1.

“I have enjoyed working with the Andretti Autosport IndyCar team and am proud of the successes we have shared over two seasons. I am grateful for the many friendships developed at the highest level of American open-wheel racing.”

Pole sitter Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“I expected to continue racing with the good people at Andretti Autosport in the coming years. I am saddened that this will not materialize and wish the members of the Andretti team well. I am evaluating other options to continue my IndyCar career in pursuit of the “excellence. I have initiated arbitration proceedings in Indiana against Andretti Autosport, to protect my rights. I am represented by John Maley and Mark Owens of Barnes & Thornburg, LLP”, explained the Frenchman, who hinted at how he expected to be confirmed by the team before the farewell, also for contractual reasons.

In the 34 races contested with Andretti, Grosjean obtained several podium finishes and even some pole positions, so much so that he climbed to the top positions of the standings after the first races of the 2023 season: however, a series of accidents weighed on his performance, making slipping to thirteenth place.

Precisely these conflicting results have left uncertainty over Grosjean’s future with the team led by Michael Andretti, which then ended with his recently confirmed exit from the team. However, the French driver has no intention of abandoning the US series and is already negotiating a return to Dale Coyne, the team with which he impressed on his debut in 2020, so much so that he earned a move to Andretti.