Poleman Josef Newgarden got off to a good start with Jack Harvey behind him, while Colton Herta was overtaken by Will Power in turn 5 before returning to the front of the Penske team in turn 6. Power lost momentum and the fourth place is thus sold to Alex Palou.

Behind the top 4 followed Grosjean, Hunter-Reay, Rossi and Pato O’Ward, good at taking advantage of Pagenaud’s mistake that made the Frenchman relegate from sixth to tenth place ahead of Dixon.

On the sixth lap Palou placed his paw against Herta, climbing to second place and then chasing the leading duo. On lap 8 Newgarden had a margin of 3 seconds, as Palou began to put pressure on Herta and then pass him and go in pursuit of the first position.

On lap 10 it was Power’s turn to overtake Herta, who suffered the same fate a lap later by Grosjean.

Power stopped in the pit on lap 11 to mount the “blacks” as done by Grosjean, Herta and Pagenaud, while O’Ward opted for the reds. Later it was Harvey’s turn to stop and then exit in front of Power, but the Penske team driver made a cheering maneuver outside turn 5 to recover to his position.

Newgarden, Palou and Dixon stopped at the pit between the thirteenth and fifteenth laps. At the end of the stops the Penske team driver led with 7 seconds on Palou and 9 on Power, while the rest of the pursuers saw Harvey, Herta, Grosjean, Hunter-Reay, O’ward and Rossi.

After a brief caution at the end of lap 18, Newgarden got off to a perfect start, while Grosjean got the better of Herta on the outside of turn 1 to get to fifth place. O’Ward, on the other hand, was unable to complete the overtaking on Hunter-Reay and is thus relegated behind Rossi with the latter good at making the most of the red tires on lap 22 to get the better of Hunter-Reay .

At the same time Marcus Ericsson was the protagonist of a spin that required another caution and forced all drivers to return to the pits. Once back on the track, Newgarden kept the first place in front of Palou and Power, while Rossi moved up to fourth place.

At the waving of the green flag Palou flanked Newgarden in turns 1 and 3 without being able to take the lead, while the one who surprised at the restart was Rahal able to overtake Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Grosjean and O’Ward to climb to ninth position.

On lap 33 the yellow flags returned to wave when Magnussen’s car fell silent at the exit of Turn 8.

Daly, Askew and Pagenaud took the opportunity to make a stop, while Newgarden resumed stepping on the gas when the race resumed on lap 38. Behind him Grosjean slipped inside Rahal in turn 5 to gain sixth place. followed by Dixon, Jones and O’Ward.

Dixon made his final stop on lap 39, while Newgarden and Power entered the pits a lap later and this allowed Palou to momentarily lead operations with a 2 second advantage over Herta.

After the stop, Palou was back on track again behind Newgarden, while Dixon was able to get the better of Rossi in Turn 5.

Palou started a fight of nerves with Newgarden moving to 8 tenths behind the Penske team rider, while Herta and Power followed well apart. On lap 52 Jones crashed into the barriers in turn 12 destroying the left rear suspension.

At the restart, with two laps to go, Palou tried and was able to benefit from the bad luck that hit Newgarden. His Penske’s engine lost power and the gearbox went into protection mode causing it to back down to the back of the line-up.

Palou thus won with 1 ” 9 ahead of Herta, while Power took the third step of the podium ahead of Dixon, Grosjean and Ericsson. Completely devastated by the insult, Newgarden finished a race dominated from the start in an undeserved 21st position.