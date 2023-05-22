“This team has two goals. The first is to win the Indianapolis 500. The second is to win the championship.” Brad Goldberg, race engineer for late Speedway winner Marcus Ericsson, perfectly describes the value placed on the quintessential American race. Each year, teams can spend up to 70 percent of their entire season in the wind tunnel just to find the perfect setup for the Indiana bowl. Delving into the complexity of situations, possibilities and rule changes, it is easy to understand why.

Maximum speed wanted

The Indianapolis 500 is the fastest race in the world, with speeds consistently exceeding 350 km/h. It’s easy to understand how top speed is one of the keys to victory. The mantra for pilots and engineers is to get rid of all unnecessary drag, while still maintaining between 1000 and 1100 kilos of vertical load in order to face the curves with wide open throttle. Thus it happens to see the cars lined up in the pit lane before qualifying with the spoilers at negative angles of attack, the exact opposite of what is used to elsewhere. The tricks to find maximum speed, however, are far more numerous than you might imagine.

On oval tracks, the weight-jacker comes into play, a small hydraulic piston with a maximum travel of 1.27 cm that can be activated directly from the cockpit. By acting on the rear axle, the weight jacker can modify the ground clearance and correct the weight distribution between the two diagonals of the car, thus allowing balance and steering ability to be worked from the steering wheel. In Indianapolis, however, some teams mount a specific piston for the 500 Miglia, which is particularly quick to adjust. This allows drivers to activate it as soon as they come out of the corners to press the car down as much as possible to reduce drag and gain speed. Once near the curve, the car gets up again: a sort of DRS applied to IndyCar.

The weight jacker principle reminds us that the lower a car is, the smoother it will be on the straight. However, the teams carefully check the height from the ground, as if you get too low you risk touching the asphalt with the bottom. The “belly bump” is common practice in Formula 1 and in other disciplines, but in Indianapolis it is synonymous with friction and loss of speed. Any form of friction is the sworn enemy of the teams, so much so that on the brakes we try to eliminate the residual braking torque as much as possible, moving the pads away from the discs. Finally, the cars are all made by Dallara, but the teams have a certain tolerance in finishing and rectifying the surfaces to reduce friction in the air. Attention borders on obsessiveness, given that some teams have a specific car for Indianapolis, preventing dust and debris collected in other races from damaging its surface, to preserve it as much as possible in optimal conditions for the event of the year.

Open park

One of the most fascinating aspects of the 500 Miglia is the possibility of working on the cars between qualifying and the race, without the parc fermé regime as is usually the case in Formula 1. Preparation for the race is profoundly different from qualifying, where the only goal is to be as fast as possible over the four-lap distance. In the race, however, the factor of traffic takes over. The cars are slipstreaming each other, and due to dirty air, the fifth car can lose up to 20% load compared to the tread. Compared to qualifying, therefore, the aerodynamic configuration changes, also adding 50-70 kg of load, which is also useful for preserving tire wear. However, we must be careful not to go too far in the opposite extreme, as too much load, as well as slowing down on the straight, forces you to consume more fuel and spend more time in the pits.

The front wing is the component which, when traveling in the slipstream, is most subject to load losses. In fact, the chasing drivers try to offset their position with respect to the car in front, however keep at least half a wing in clean air. Conversely, it happens that the pilot in front deliberately deviates from the trajectory to interrupt the flow of clean air towards the attacker. In such a precarious aerodynamic context, the teams are looking for more mechanical grip through the suspensions, also in order not to exaggerate with the load level.

Attention to traffic also derives from the fact that, traveling in dirty air, the car changes its inclination and height from the ground, finding itself with a different balance. For this reason, the teams simulate the aerodynamic effects of slipstreaming in computer CFD, even taking into consideration the aerodynamic interaction with the walls. Once on the track then, in the testing days it is not uncommon for three or four cars of the same team to go out simultaneously, sometimes in coordination with a rival teamto simulate little trains and evaluate its impact on tire wear.

A thousand and more variables

The chassis and aerodynamics are all supplied by Dallara, but each of the 33 cars on the track at the 500 Miglia is different from the others. We start from the internal mechanics of the suspensions, where the shock absorbers are made directly by the teams. Green light also to the possibility of using the inerters, now instead banned in Formula 1. We then obviously move on to the set-up choices, which include, among others, the gear ratios and tire pressures.

Aerodynamics obviously reign supreme and for the 2023 edition IndyCar has made available to the teams new settings:

Possibility of adding or not a second bargeboards, the curved strip placed at the entrance to the bottom;

Different possible configurations for the dimensions of the flaps and external bulkheads of the diffuser;

Possibility to remove the Gurney flap on the floor edge wing at the bottom attachment;

Possible use of Gurney on the upper edge of the diffuser.

The new instruments were created with the intention of reducing the turbulent wake of the single-seaters, even if according to the drivers, the difficulties for those chasing have remained the same. Instead, it would seem that aerodynamic efficiency has benefited, also considering that Alex Palou’s pole position this year was the fastest ever, despite the high track temperatures. The new regulations are added to those already present in past years: Gurney flaps on the wings; adding an extension to the front wing flaps; wing incidences. In this regard, the cars this year will be able to mount in the race the new rear wing mountswhich will make it possible to reach angles of incidence greater than in the past, now between 0 and +5°.

Asymmetrical trims

Finding the optimal setup is a headache. On a purely aerodynamic level, for example, adding a Gurney or a bargeboard alone can be more or less advantageous, but if evaluated together with another modification, the effect could be diametrically opposite. The combinations are therefore infinite, also considering that for each aerodynamic choice the necessary mechanical adjustments must be considered. For example, bargeboards help find downforce, but they also increase sensitivity to variations in ground clearance, forcing the suspension to stiffen to stabilize the road surface. Just the new bargeboards this year have led the teams to trim the cars with a slight tilt of the muzzle upwardsthe opposite of the past, favoring the channeling of air under the bottom.

On street circuits one is concerned with the balance between front and rear, but on ovals like Indianapolis it also comes into play the asymmetry between the right and left side. Thus it happens to see cars that are visually different due to the choice of flaps, bargeboards and diffuser strips between the two sides. Even the mechanical adjustments of springs, camber and toe are asymmetrical, so as to favor steering to the left. It is very interesting in this to see how much the different drivers are forced to keep the steering wheel turned more or less to the right to go straight in a straight line. The qualification has given a throbbing story in this sense. Jack Harvey was eliminated from the 500 with fifteen minutes of time remaining, but in the pit lane the team replaced the left front suspension spring and adjusted the left wing flap. Once back on track, Harvey found that extra fraction of speed which earned him qualification.

The set-ups, especially in qualifying, are always at the limit, with the result that the cars are ultra-sensitive to track conditions. Also for this reason it is usually said that the four curves are different from each other. Turn 2, for example, is less protected by the grandstands, with the result of being more exposed to the sun and the wind which, combined with a small dip in the trajectory, make it the most insidious bend of all. The set-up is therefore never defined, but changes continuously throughout the event, following the changing of the track. Even from the cockpit, the pilot can correct the balance to follow tire wear and fuel lightening, by adjusting the anti-roll bars and the weight jacker. Nothing to do on the differential, however, which is closed in Indianapolis. For this reason, the right rear wheel has a stagger, i.e. a slightly larger diameter than the internal one, to accommodate the longer trajectory to be covered. Lastly, Firestone tires have a harder carcass on the outside, which is the most stressed between 9° banking and lateral acceleration. Overall, the seemingly simple track design betrays what is actually one of the most complex engineering exercises in the racing world. This too contributes to making the Indianapolis 500 an unmissable and one of a kind show.