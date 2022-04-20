Car # 16, which will carry the colors of the Kiwi Co., will hit the track at the IndyCar Road America, Mid-Ohio and Nashville events, but it is not excluded that De Silverstro may also present some extra opportunities in the final of the season.

Team owner Beth Paretta explained that most of the women who participated in the “women forward” campaign for the Indy 500 in 2021, who will work in technical collaboration with Ed Carpenter Racing, will be part of the project.

Ed Carpenter Racing already has two full-time cars for Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, and team owner Ed Carpenter is busy on the third in the races held on the oval circuits. Therefore, the engineers and mechanics who work on the third single-seater are available for road and city races.

Beth Paretta: “We had a great first year of working with Roger Penske and Team Penske in 2021, as part of the Race for Equality and Change initiative, and I’ve been working since then to build the right structure and opportunity to keep growing. our team”.

“This new technical alliance with Ed Carpenter Racing is exciting for us and will allow us to continue to grow and compete in more races this season. Furthermore, I am proud to continue our association with Chevrolet who have appreciated, supported and supported our efforts for diversity and inclusion from the start “.

De Silvestro, who had 69 races in Indycar, also taking the podium in Houston in 2013, when she was racing for KV Racing, commented: “I am incredibly grateful to Beth who continues to have the faith in me and to be able to go one step further in our journey that we started together last year at the Indy 500 “.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and can’t wait to get started. These are tracks I’ve been strong enough on in the past, so it really gives me a lot of confidence. To be able to get back into an IndyCar on those tracks. .. I have a huge smile on my face and I can’t wait to do it. “

“Associating with Ed Carpenter Racing will be fantastic. I think we also have a great team in them and it’s a partnership that is really important for us to grow. We hope that in the future many more things can happen together. I think it will be fantastic and I can not wait”.