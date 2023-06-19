Even if he leads the fight for just two laps, the Spaniard of Chip Ganassi Racing wins again and isolates himself at the top of the general standings. Great race also for Scott Dixon after the crash in qualifying

Nico Patrizi – ELKHART LAKE (WISCONSIN)

Continue the domain of Alex Palou in the Indy Car 2023. The bearer of Chip Ganassi Racing also wins on the tricky circuit of Road America at Elkhart Lake, taking flight in the championship standings and placing a serious threat on the conquest of the title. A success fruit of aexcellent team strategy, with the pit stops once again masterfully planned. Palou led for just two laps of the race, the decisive ones, humiliating the “forcing” of his opponents. This time too Penske and Arrow McLaren they chew bitter, with Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward respectively second and third under the checkered flag. The success of Chip Ganassi’s team completes it Scott Dixon which, after a hard crash in qualifying with Will Power, manages to redeem himself in the race by climbing up from twenty-third place on the grid and finishing excellent fourth. In this way, the New Zealander remains tied to Pato O’Ward in fourth place in the championship standings. See also Spain, social mobilization for an Atletico fan: two free tickets for the Champions League

HERTA DOES NOT EXPLOIT THE POLE — For Colton Hertha Road America weekend ends bittersweet. The son of the famous Bryan hoped to put it to good use pole position, but ended up giving way to the “big names” of the category. The American of Andretti Autosport he still got a good fifth place overallor, perhaps the harbinger of a summer as a protagonist. Fair tests for the Scandinavian contingent of Indycar, with Marcus Ericsson sixth ahead of Christian Lundgaard for just four tenths. Disappointment instead for Felix Rosenqvist of the Arrow McLaren: only twentieth place for the Swede, as if to confirm the moment of crisis started by spectacular Indianapolis crash.

RAHAL ON THE GROWTH — The other driver involved in the “creepy” carom at Indy, Kyle Kirkwoodproves that he has now become a top driver in Indycar finishing ninth, squeezed among his compatriots Scott McLaughlin and Alexander Rossi. Not bad too Graham Rahalwhich after the daring “repechage” at the Indianapolis 500 is producing a series of good performances: the son of art is eleventh ahead of the Dutchman in the sprint Rinus VeeKay, back in trouble after the glimmers of recovery revealed in Indiana. After the accident in qualifying race without treble for Will Poweronly thirteenth ahead of Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves. See also Mir: "The Suzuki title was not given the right value"

CANAPINO LEADER AMONG ROOKIES — Little glory for the “Rookies” who all finish in the lower part of the standings. The Argentine Agustin Canapinor achieve the best performance by finishing nineteenth after trying to undermine the veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay and Callum Ilott. Benjamin Pedersen ends only twenty-first in front of Sting Ray Robb while the former Formula 4 Marcus Armstrong he is only twenty-fourth after a mistake in the finale. Yet another disastrous weekend then for Romain Grosjean, who finishes in twenty-fifth place confirming his lack of familiarity with Road America. Already in qualifying the ex-Formula One had only obtained the nineteenth place. After the “barrels” of qualifying, the race was decidedly calmer. The only thrill he reserved David Malukas went off the track after twenty-four laps and was the only driver on the retirement list.

CONTINUE ON THE ROADS — Just a weekend break for Indycar, which begins its season on the first weekend of July “return round” on the difficult track of Mid-Ohio, one of the most fearsome road circuits in North America, the scene of epic races already in the days of the “old” pre-split Indycar. It will be a major test for both Palouwhich aims to consolidate its leadership in the championship, both for the direct pursuers in the standings who will try to regain ground… See also Piqué 'is past': see Shakira's emotional reappearance leaving a hospital

INDYCAR ROAD AMERICA, THE RANKING — The finishing order of the Road America (Wisconsin) race, all cars are Dallara IR18 with Firestone tyres:

Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) Josef Newgarden (Penske Racing – Chevy) at 4”561; Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevy) at 6”754; Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) at 6”971; Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport – Honda) in 10”932; Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) at 11”520; Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) in 15”883; Scott McLaughlin (Penske Racing – Chevy) in 16”282; Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport – Honda) in 17”548; Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren – Chevy) at 19”637.

INDYCAR, THE RANKING AFTER ELKHART LAKE — And here is the championship standings after eight races:

Alex Palou 324 Marcus Ericsson 250 Joseph Newgarden 243 Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon 226