Alex Palou’s future looks set to take the form of a soap opera every summer. 12 months ago, Ganassi Racing announced that it had extended the partnership with the Spanish driver, 2021 IndyCar champion precisely with the team of patron Chip.

Which was categorically denied by Palou, who took the opportunity to join McLaren, with the belief that this could be the way to start an approach to Formula 1.

The two parties therefore had to find a meeting point, which in fact left Alex in the saddle of both structures in 2023: he continued to race in IndyCar with Ganassi, but at the same time he did a test program and the simulator in Formula 1 with the Woking team.

In 2024 he should have joined the McLaren ranks to all intents and purposes, with the role of starting driver in Indycar and reserve driver in Formula 1. Now, however, Palou seems to be willing to retrace his steps, given that with Ganassi he seems close to the conquest of another title in the Stars and Stripes, which surprised even his own management.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Front Row Photo with national flag Photo by: Geoffrey M Miller / Motorsport Images

“Monaco Increase Management is bitterly disappointed by Alex Palou’s decision to break his existing deal with McLaren for 2024 and beyond. Together, we had built a relationship that we felt was beyond any contractual obligations, which had culminated in him winning the Indycar title 2021 and with an open path towards landing in F1. Life goes on and we wish Alex all the best in his future successes,” reads a brief note released by Monaco Increase Management.

This was also confirmed in the words that the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown, released to the AP news agency: “This behavior is incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us and the significant investment what we did to him.”

“Based on this commitment, we have dedicated a lot of time, money and resources to preparing to welcome Alex to our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to winning IndyCar with him,” he concluded.