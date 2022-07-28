In a statement from the legendary team, for which Palou took the 14th IndyCar Drivers’ title last year, Ganassi said: “Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing until the end of the 2023 season. He is a valued member of the our team and we will continue to support them in their quest for INDYCAR victories, podiums and championships. “

“Following an improper attempt by a competing team to enter into a contract with him despite the clear terms of ours, we are taking legal action. All inquiries on the matter will be handled by our lawyer.”

The summons, filed by the Marion County Court, is directed to Alex Palou Montalbo and ALPA Racing USA, LLC.

Further, in a separate court document, “Plaintiff Chip Ganassi Racing, LLC, through an attorney, respectfully requests a swift hearing on his preliminary injunction motion. Plaintiff believes two hours is sufficient for the hearing and asks to be fixed by the end of August “.

Among the evidentiary documents in the public domain are the tweets sent by Palou, McLaren Racing and the McLaren press release, all of 12 July.

Chip Ganassi Racing released a statement that day stating that it had exercised its option on Palou for 2023 as the driver signed a two-year contract plus a one-year option towards the end of his rookie season with Dale Coyne. Racing.

The statement contained a quote from team owner Chip Ganassi, who stated: “Alex’s track record speaks for itself. He is an established champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world. We are thrilled to continue working together.”

However it also contained an alleged quote from Palou: “It is a fantastic feeling to know that I will be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season. The team has welcomed me with open arms from day one and I am thrilled to continue working with Chip, Mike Hull. , the guys from NTT DATA Honda number 10 and everyone in the organization. The objectives remain the same and we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve them. “

On the same day Palou spoke on Twitter stating: “I recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving for them in 2023. Even more surprising was it. the fact that the CGR communiqué included a quote that did not come from me ”.

“I did not approve that press release, nor did I write or approve that citation. I recently informed Chip Ganassi Racing that, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue working with the team after 2022”.

“Aside from the unfortunate events this evening, I have great respect for the team and look forward to finishing this season together.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Within minutes, McLaren added fuel to the flames with this tweet: “¡Hola Alex! McLaren Racing welcomes INDYCAR champion AlexPalou to its driver roster starting in 2023. Our full lineup of drivers across all categories it will be confirmed in due course “.

Arrow McLaren SP’s twitter account quoted this tweet, adding “Welcome to the McLaren Racing family, Alex Palou”.

In a press release from McLaren Racing it was also reported that: “In addition to his racing commitments next year, Palou will also carry out tests with the McLaren F1 Team as part of the MCL35M F1 testing program of 2021, together with colleagues. Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta “.

Palou said: “I am extremely excited to join the roster of drivers for an iconic team like McLaren. I am thrilled to be able to demonstrate what I am capable of behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and to see which doors I am they will open. I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me. “

McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented: “We’ve always said we want the best talent in McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on this list. of our Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program together with Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta to continue building our drivers. “

“Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won every series he has raced in and I am delighted to welcome him to the McLaren family.”

Palou is currently sixth in the standings, just 44 points behind teammate Marcus Ericsson, the championship leader, with five races to go and over 250 points still available.

The Arrow McLaren SP, which will switch to three cars in 2023, currently has owner Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi under contract for next year. Felix Rosenqvist was retained by McLaren Racing, but told Motorsport.com that he has not yet chosen the series in which he will race.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown told Motorsport.com that the brand does not intend to comment on the quote, while Palou himself has not yet responded.