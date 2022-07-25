If McLaren is intent on tackling a complex season in Formula 1, things are different in IndyCar. Pato O’Ward triumphed in the second race in Iowa, ahead of Will Power’s Dallara-Chevrolet team Penske after 300 laps.

The key moment of the race came at the penultimate stop thanks to a great lap from O’Ward. The McLaren driver, thanks to that lap, struck the decisive blow against Power.

Over the last few laps, O’Ward not only managed to control the Penske team rider, but even increased his advantage, crossing the line with more than 4 “ahead of him.

Rounding out the podium is Scott McLaughlin. The Penske team rider has thus recovered after a surely unfortunate first race. The podium obtained is due to the excellent race set up and the immediate reaction he had.

Scott Dixon, the first driver of the Ganassi team at the finish, fought with his teammates to get the first position at the foot of the podium, and he succeeded. Jimmie Johnson did not go beyond fifth place, however, just 1 “2 behind Dixon.

Sesto Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), 3 “1 from fourth place. David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) preceded Romain Grosjean – first driver of the Andretti team at the finish – and Takuma Sato. The Japanese team Dale Coyne completed the Top 10 while the reigning champion of the series, Alex Palou, did not go beyond 13th place.

Alexander Rossi was once again held back by mechanical problems at the end of the race, while we have to report the accident involving Josef Newgarden. The Penske team rider crashed into the wall, breaking a suspension.

Newgarden was thus forced to retire, but due to a mechanical failure. Once back in the motorhome, he passed out and fell hitting his head. For this he was transported to hospital for some tests after the incident.

The incident he had was of considerable entity, so he will be kept under observation. The goal is to monitor his clinical situation, trying to avoid any head trauma that can sometimes occur.

According to the Penske team, the tests carried out on their sample were negative. This is certainly an excellent sign, but the pilot – as mentioned – will remain under observation.