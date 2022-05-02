After pole author Rinus VeeKay led the first two-thirds of the race, Barber’s race came alive right after the final lap of the pit when VeeKay himself, O’Ward, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power entered together. .

VeeKay managed to exit just ahead of Pato O’Ward after the Arrow McLaren driver had made a masterpiece in-lap and his mechanics had made a perfect stop. VeeKay moved left to defend the inside, but the McLaren driver chose to attack on the outside of Turn 5 to overtake his rival and take the lead.

The last of the top riders to stop, two laps after O’Ward and VeeKay, was Palou and the reigning champion, thanks to an impeccable in-lap as well as the work done by his team in the pit, was in able to move up to second position.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Palou, also thanks to the cooler tires, was able to reduce the gap from O’Ward to about 1 second, but the Mexican driver, sensing the danger, achieved some personal best by moving away from the beginning.

The duo pushed hard in the last 10 laps away from VeeKay, while behind them, on lap 86, there was a double contact between Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean at the exit of turn 5.

Under the checkered flag O’Ward was perfect in managing both push to pass and fuel, while Palou, after having triumphed at Barber last year, had to settle for second position. Last step of the podium for a VeeKay arrived more than 11 seconds late.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver saw Will Power approaching in the final but managed to keep third place ahead of the Penske team bearer by almost 3 seconds.

Power’s comeback from nineteenth position was truly remarkable, as was Scott Dixon’s. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, after being eliminated in the first phase of qualifying, made the most of the team’s strategy to finish fifth ahead of Scott McLaughlin.

Romain Grosjean took advantage of Rahal’s fuel problems on the last lap to climb to seventh place, while the top 10 was completed with Alexander Rossi non and Colton Herta tenth and author of a mistake in turn 5 when he spun afterwards having tried a pass inside against McLaughlin.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Race to forget for Callum Ilott. The English driver was running a very convincing race until, in the middle of the race, after a duel with Helio Castroneves, he turned and ended up on gravel in turn 9 and then crossed the line in twenty-fifth position with two laps late.