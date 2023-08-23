IndyCar driver market, official Ericsson in Andretti

Important coup scored by Andretti Autosport for 2024. The stable of the family of Big Foot and Michael will be able to take advantage of Marcus’ services Ericsson in the next season. The US team made it official a few minutes ago.

The winner of the 2022 Indianapolis 500, four years under Chip Ganassi, will join the confirmed Coltons Hertha and Kyle Kirkwood. In six seasons in IndyCar, the Swede has taken four victories and ten podiums: this year he triumphed at the inaugural round in St. Petersburg and currently sits sixth in the championship.

We are excited to announce that Marcus Ericsson will join the team’s @IndyCar driver lineup in 2024. Welcome to Andretti, Marcus 🙌 — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) August 23, 2023

The words of Michael Andretti

“Like everyone, we’ve been closely following Marcus’ career and results in IndyCar and we’ve been impressed by how quickly he’s shown that he’s at the top of what may be the most competitive IndyCar driver roster ever. It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need riders like Marcuswho have a natural talent and a great gritcommented Michael Andretti. “We are excited about the winning mentality Marcus brings with him and are eager to see what next season holds“.

Ericsson’s words

“I am very happy and proud to join Andretti Autosport next season“added the former Caterham and Sauber F1 driver. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motoring, so for me it is definitely a dream come true to join this team. I want to thank Michael Andretti for putting his trust in me and I look forward to meeting everyone in the organization. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get to work on achieving our goals together. Exciting times ahead and I am grateful for this opportunity“.