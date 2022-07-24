At the start Power took the lead from pole, while Newgarden got in the wake with Conor Daly who rejected O’Ward’s attempt to overtake him on the outside. Scott McLaughlin and David Malukas finished in fifth and sixth place and Rinus VeeKay overtook Jack Harvey’s car to take seventh place.

Championship leader Marcus Ericsson on lap seven was already eighth after passing Felix Rosenqvist’s second Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet. However, Rosenqvist moved up to ninth place when he overtook Harvey on lap 12. Moments later, O’Ward pushed Daly down to fourth place.

Power had amassed a 1.4 second lead over Newgarden, but within a couple of laps the lead was halved as the lapped approached. Before deciding how to pass Dalton Kellett, Power had to watch out for a yellow shot due to a spin by Jimmie Johnson who managed to keep his car off the wall. On this occasion Colton Herta and Scott Dixon returned to the pits.

The restart on lap 23 saw Newgarden pass inside Power to take the lead, while Ericsson managed to pass Malukas and VeeKay at the same time in a three-way maneuver that saw him move into sixth position, and then overtook McLaughlin as well. to conquer the fifth position. On lap 31 Ericsson moved up to fourth position ahead of Daly.

Among the off-strategy pilots Herta was flying, climbing to fifth place ahead of Daly, McLaughlin and VeeKay on lap 38 and quickly closing in on Ericsson. On lap 46 he completed a maneuver that lasted a whole lap. Behind him, McLaughlin, Castroneves, VeeKay and Rosenqvist got ahead of Daly who then finally stopped on lap 52.

The next to fall under Herta’s blows was O’Ward, while the leaders were trapped behind the lapped. However, by now, Herta’s tires had reached the end of their life.

Newgarden had a 6.7 second lead over his team-mate when he stopped to put on fresh tires on lap 60, while Power and Herta pit stopped a lap later.

With the other cars following the standard strategy, Johnson found himself in the lead, while after the pitstop Power came out behind not only Newgarden, but also O’Ward who had stopped two laps earlier.

Ganassi left Johnson out until lap 79, and once the NASCAR legend was recalled to the pit Newgarden regained the lead with a three-second lead over O’Ward, with Power just 0.7 seconds and Ericsson at 3.3 seconds.

Five seconds behind McLaughlin, Herta, Dixon, VeeKay and Rosenqvist dueled for fifth position, and it was Herta who retreated, while Johnson showed he knew how to use the fresh tire well and moved up to eighth position, ahead not only of Herta but also in Rosenqvist.

On lap 99, Ericsson took advantage of Power’s hesitation in traffic to pass the polesitter and take third position, 1.3 seconds behind O’Ward and 7.3 seconds behind Newgarden.

Newgarden’s lead was nullified on lap 110 when Rosenqvist crashed into the low wall of Turn 2 after losing control of his car.

When the pits opened under the caution the top eight dived and the men from Newgarden, O’Ward, Ericsson and Power looked impeccable, while McLaughlin came out in fifth place ahead of Johnson, Dixon and VeeKay.

The restart on lap 125 saw Ericsson pass O’Ward for second position, and the Arrow McLaren rider then lost one position to Power. Two laps later the yellow for debris took off on the starting line. Further back, Palou had passed Ilott for ninth position.

The restart on lap 134 saw Newgarden break away initially, with Ericsson having to resist an internal attack from Power, but the Swede approached to try to pass Newgarden and tried to pass outside and then inside and on this last occasion the front right of his car touched the rear left of Newgarden, fortunately without damage.

However, the loss of time for the Swede allowed Power to get back in the slipstream and then overtake him and conquer the second position. At that point the Huski Chocolate car was briefly in O’Ward’s clutches before regaining momentum and starting to put pressure on Power again.

Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

His teammate Scott Dixon fared less well, losing his duels against VeeKay, Palou and Romain Grosjean. VeeKay was making his best oval performance outside the IMS and passed Johnson for sixth place.

On lap 157, O’Ward recovered third from Ericsson and began trying to narrow the 1 second gap from Power who, in turn, was half a second behind the leader Newgarden. Under pressure from McLaughlin, on lap 165, Ericsson got trapped in traffic and dirty air and was relegated to ninth.

Subsequently, the yellow was exposed for Ed Carpenter’s accident, which caused the leaders to fall into the pits. Newgarden, Power, O’Ward, McLaughlin, Palou, Johnson, VeeKay, Dixon, Lundgaard and Ericsson are the top 10 to enter the pit lane.

The restart on lap 175 saw McLaughlin’s car slow down and pit for a loose right rear wheel nut, while behind Newgarden and Power, Palou overtook O’Ward for third, and VeeKay ahead of Johnson. and Dixon.

Palou then went after the Penske pilots as they fought their own battle.

The top four broke away from Johnson as the lap counter passed 200 and the leaders approached the traffic, while VeeKay overtook Johnson again. A couple of seconds later, O’Ward passed Palou for third on lap 207 and began to close his gap to Power. On lap 216, the Arrow McLaren SP car moved into second position, before Power recovered the position one lap later in traffic, only to lose it again on lap 218.

This fight gave Newgarden a 2.4 second lead, but O’Ward reduced it to less than a second thanks to traffic as they both left Power fighting Palou.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

With the Firestones now worn and dropping lap speeds well below 150mph for most riders, Newgarden had no problems and took off O’Ward who was struggling in traffic.

Power, with a gap of 12 seconds from the top, was trying to keep Palou at bay and it was the Ganassi team driver’s car that lost grip first, allowing VeeKay to move up to fourth and Dixon to fifth.

Newgarden’s win over O’Ward, with the Penske team rider crossing the line with a 6.1 second lead, was fourth on the 0.894 mile track and was fourth again this season. Thanks to this success, Newgarden rises to second place in the championship, 15 points behind Ericsson.

Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard did a great job, taking two top-10 finishes for the RLL ahead of Johnson.