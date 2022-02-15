Andretti Autosport will field a fifth Honda-powered single-seater at Indy, entrusting it to the second ranking of the 2006 edition, as well as poleman of the 2020 one, Marco Andretti.

The son and grandson of art, who won two races and took six pole positions in IndyCar, decided not to engage in the category full-time at the end of the 2020 season and returned last year to compete only in the Indy 500, finished in 19th place.

Curiously, his 17th participation in the great Indiana classic will also be the American’s 250th IndyCar race, which will blow out 35 candles in March.

His car will be sponsored by the KURL Technology Group, former partner of Andretti Technologies and with Andretti United in Extreme E, in which he worked on thermal management and battery safety.

“We have worked with KULR through Andretti Technologies for over a year, including last year’s Indy 500 with Marco, and we are thrilled to welcome them now as primary sponsor of our IndyCar program,” said team principal Marco Andretti.

“The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting given their expertise in high-performance thermal management solutions and understanding of battery safety. We are looking forward to May as Marco celebrates his 250 career starts in IndyCar, “he added.

“We are honored to have the legendary Andretti Autosport team to represent the KULR brand in the next Indianapolis 500,” said KULR President and COO Keith Cochran. “As the main sponsor of the # 98 car driven by Marco Andretti, we are extending our partnership with Andretti Autosport and further demonstrating the breadth of applications of KULR technologies,” concluded Keith Cochran, president of KURL.