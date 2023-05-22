Palou set the fastest four-lap average of 234.217 mph on the 2.5-mile oval, narrowly defeating Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.

Palou showed his intentions with an initial lap of 235.131 mph and his four-lap average was 234.217 mph. “It was fun, really fun,” she said on the radio.

“It means a lot to me, we knew it was going to be a close race and they gave me the fastest car,” he added. “Watching the other riders was more difficult than doing the four laps.”

VeeKay will start second with a speed of 234.211 mph, only 0.004 and 0.006 mph slower than Palou. “I pulled out all I could, but we’re so close,” he said. “I thought we really had a chance to take pole position”.

Rinus Vee Kay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Fast 12 record holder Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren dipped below the required 235mph barrier on the opening lap and was only able to place third on 234.114mph.

Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), who will start fourth, ran high into Turn 1 on his opening lap, entering the corner at over 240mph, and was unable to repeat the speed shown in Top 12 qualifying. average speed was 233.661 mph and he admitted on the radio, “That wasn’t what we wanted.”

Pato O’Ward lapped his Honda-powered Arrow McLaren in 233.756 mph, finishing fifth. “It’s my first Fast 6 and it’s great for the team,” he said.

Scott Dixon, who was chasing a third consecutive pole for Ganassi, battled a lack of handling after a strong opener, taking sixth place at 233.151 mph.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Geoffrey M Miller / Motorsport Images

Among those who did not enter the Fast 6, Alexander Rossi (McLaren) will start the Indy 500 in seventh position, ahead of Takuma Sato (CGR), Tony Kanaan (McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), rookie Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske).

The back row of the grid was also decided on Sunday, with Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) starting 31st, ahead of Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) and Jack Harvey – who knocked out RLLR teammate Graham Rahal in the final moments of qualifying.