Rosenqvist set the fastest four-lap average of 233.947mph on the 2.5-mile oval with just over an hour left in the six-hour session, boasting a single lap of 234.329mph.

“It’s been a phenomenal ride,” he said. “I wasn’t very happy with my first lap, so we modified the car, but I didn’t think we’d be that fast. That made me smile.”

Alexander Rossi penned a 1-2 McLaren, taking advantage of a favorable draw in the opening 40 minutes to set an average of 233.528mph, with a single lap of 234.177mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was third fastest at 233.528mph, achieved in much hotter track temperatures in the second hour of the session, after his car’s Honda engine was swapped overnight.

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) was fourth, ahead of Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing), who set his best lap in the hottest part of the day and who also had to change engines overnight.

Tony Kanaan, who enters his final race next weekend, topped the leaderboard with an average of 233.347mph and has led three McLarens into the top six.

Among the drivers who will participate in the Fast 12 there are also Takuma Sato (CGR), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), rookie Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt) and Will Power ( Team Penske).

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The battle for the last place in the Fast 12

The main objective of the six hours of qualifying was to get into the top 12 positions, allowing the riders to move into Sunday’s Fast 12 to decide the first four rows of the starting grid.

Just after the middle of the session, Kanaan’s four-lap average was identical to Ed Carpenter’s for P12. But Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) got ahead of both with 232.662 mph with 90 minutes to go.

However Kanaan, averaging 233.347 mph, moved up to fifth place, ousting Kirkwood and putting Power at risk.

Carpenter tried again, grazing the wall in Turn 4 and finishing with 232.689mph, but was unable to get past Power. “I had an embarrassing downshift, but I’m so close,” he lamented.

Carpenter, therefore, will start the Indy 500 from 13th on the grid, ahead of Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport’s fastest car), Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Josef Newgarden (Penske). Positions 13 to 30 are now settled and these cars will not take to the track on Sunday.

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The battle to avoid the last chance

The drama at the bottom of the speed charts involved the quartet of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars, Dale Coyne Racing driven by David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb, and Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing, who fought to avoid the shootout of the back row, which will decide which rider goes home.

Having switched to teammate Agustin Canapino’s test car for today after team boss Ricardo Juncos declared his original car ‘unsafe’, Ilott drifted out of the risk zone mid-session with 27th best run. “Honestly it’s hard, I feel like crying and maybe I did a little bit,” he admitted with relief.

Canapino himself came close to crashing, touching the wall at the exit of turn 1 with enough force to bend the right rear suspension. “I had a lot of understeer due to the wind, so it was my mistake,” said Canapino, who still managed to rejoin the pack in 26th position.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that RC Enerson’s Abel Motorsports one-off has never looked in danger and will start 29th.

Malukas took 30th place with 90 minutes to go, leaving teammate Robb and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars of Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey in the danger zone. Lundgaard countered and pulled him back again a few minutes later.

But with 13 minutes to go, Malukas produced a run of 231.769 miles to leapfrog to 23rd and consign Lundgaard to the bottom four with Harvey, Robb and Rahal. On Sunday they will compete for the last row of the starting grid and one of them will go home.

Lundgaard made the most of the final heat of qualifying, but was unable to improve on her time, meaning Katherine Legge secured the start of the race in 30th place.

Indy 500: the standings of the first day of qualifying