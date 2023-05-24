The disappointment of being the only driver to qualify was short-lived for Graham Rahal. Sure, it’s never nice to take the place of an injured driver, but Stefan Wilson’s forced withdrawal following the incident with Katherine Legge gave him the chance to try to play his cards at the Indianapolis 500.

The son of art, who had failed to qualify the single-seater of the family team, being excluded by his teammate Jack Harvey, will therefore drop into the Cusick/Dreyer & Reinbold car, which will line up on the 25th spot of the starting grid.

“First of all, I’m sorry for Stef, it’s never nice to see what happened to him. I know the emotional roller coaster he’s on right now, and the Wilson family have definitely had a very strong impact in my life.” Rahal said after the announcement.

“When I received the call from Dennis (Reinbold) yesterday afternoon, I felt compelled to be here to help and replace the driver. It is clear that this is Stef’s car, this is his place, so it was an honor to receive this call”.

Rahal switches from Honda engine to Chevrolet

Substitutions of this type have always been a consolidated practice in Indianapolis, but what is surprising in this case is that there are two different engine makers involved: in fact, Rahal had tried to qualify with a Honda-equipped car and will now drive one pushed by a Chevrolet.

“When Dennis called me, I said, ‘I don’t want to waste your time, maybe you’d better talk to Dad,’” said Rahal Jr. “While I was very grateful, I knew the obstacles were going to be huge. as easy as saying ‘yes'”.

“Last night at 10.30pm we were sitting together and we were like, ‘I can’t believe this actually happened, that Honda and Chevy allowed this to happen.'”

“I knew the challenges were much bigger than me, I knew I had to step aside because, contractually, I don’t know what’s between RLL and Honda and all our partners. I can’t thank Honda enough and Chevy and all the sponsors, it’s It’s been a difficult week for them, who have allowed me to come here. I’m super grateful.”

Wilson speaking from the hospital after the accident

For his part, Wilson returned to speaking for the first time from his hospital bed following the fracture of the T12 vertebra sustained in the Turn 1 crash in Monday’s free practice.

“All in all, it’s going well,” Wilson said in a video posted to his social media channels. “I’m really thankful for all the support I’ve been shown over the past 24 hours. The support of the fans means a lot.”

“I am delighted to see Graham take on the driver role for Cusick Motorsports, Dreyer & Reinbold and Carekeepers. I cannot thank the team enough and all the partners who have made this possible this year.

“Now I’m focusing on my recovery and I’m already looking to 2024 to try and get back here to this race. Obviously this race means a lot to me. The journey to 2024 starts now.”

