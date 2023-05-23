During the practice session for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, the most important event of the IndyCar championship, the first noteworthy accident occurred and this involved Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson.

The two drivers collided with each other with 50 minutes to go before the end of the two hours of practice, with Katherine Legge (Rahal Letterman Laningan Racing team driver) and Stefan Wilson (Dreyer & Rainbold) making contact at the corner 1.

The contact occurred a few moments after Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) overtook Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Autosport). Their single-seaters, during the overtaking, appeared slower than they should, thus triggering slowdowns behind them.

This triggered contact between the following cars, with Legge hitting Wilson with his front left wheel, hooking it and sending both into a spin. The cars then hit the wall at high speed.

Legge’s single-seater ended up hitting the wall with its side, while Wilson did it with his nose into the barriers. It is no coincidence that the single-seater of the RLLR team driver appeared badly damaged on the entire right side.

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, crash Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Legge got out of his single-seater independently, while Wilson needed medical assistance to get out of the cockpit of his single-seater. The operations took 10 minutes, then the pilot was taken by ambulance to the medical center for the first checks.

After the crash, once back in the pits, Legge said: “The cars in front of us slowed down. I lifted my foot as much as I could and downshifted, I stamped on the brake pedal, but it wasn’t enough. that was enough. I hit Stefan’s car in the rear end and we both went into the wall. It’s another blow for the team after qualifying. The guys don’t deserve it. It’s not fair.”

As for Wilson, after being transported to hospital for further tests, a fractured vertebra emerged. This was confirmed by a press release from Cusick Motorsports, Dreyer & Rainbold’s testing partner.

“After being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further investigation, it was discovered that Wilson suffered a fractured 12th thoracic vertebra and will remain overnight in the hospital for further investigation and observation.”

The statement also put an end to the 33-year-old from Sheffield’s hopes of taking part in the Indianapolis 500 scheduled in 5 days: “Depending on the type of injury he suffered, Wilson will not be allowed to compete in the 107th Indianapolis 500 which will take place on Sunday “.

