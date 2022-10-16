It is one of those news that we would never want to comment, but sadly the world of motorsport is sometimes cruel. It often happened that we had to cry for the loss of someone we admired and who in any case left a deep mark on the world of racing motoring. The October 16, 2011 to Las Vegas There was supposed to be a title fight party between the Scottish stainless Dario Franchitti and the fast Australian Will Power, instead everything took on the contours of the drama.

The afternoon began in a climate of the last day of school, with the wives on this occasion more numerous than usual following their husbands pilots on the oval of the city of casinos, a race that was to sanction the winner of the 2011 title, which unless of a miracle was already half in the hands of the usual Franchitti followed like a shadow in the pits by the beautiful wife actress Ashley Judd.

This party, however, lasted only 12 laps, because as we know in a carom triggered by a contact in the middle of the group, one of the worst accidents in the history of modern racing took place. It was the poor who suffered the most serious consequences Dan Wheldon which in 2011 was back in the limelight after the daring victory obtained at the Indianapolis 500 on the last lap to the detriment of the then rookie Hildebrand, who had spread to the wall at turn 4 fortunately without consequences. Ironically, even Hildebrand that October 16 was part of the group of cars involved in the scary carom, but for him this time things turned differently because he came out almost unscathed.

Dan Wheldon was in Las Vegas to take up the challenge launched by the Indycar’s organizers to start last and be able to finish first, which would have allowed him to pocket the fabulous jackpot of 2.5 million dollars (another 2.5 went to his fan drawn from a lottery). For the occasion of his second race of the year, Dan had a roulette wheel drawn on his helmet shell in homage to the sumptuous city symbol of American gambling and also to the bet he himself had accepted. Fate, on the other hand, has reserved a very different destiny for him.

So far the crime story, without going into the gory details of the accident, which we leave to others because we want to remember the man and not the tragedy as an end in itself. Who was Dan Wheldon?

It was a English boy of 33 years who loved his family and was infected with a passion for motors. Seeing him in the paddock reminded him a little of those 70s pilots because of his long blond hair, the drop-shaped Ray Bans and that eternal boy look that distinguished him. He had already won at Indy in 2005 with the Ganassi team and in the same year he had also won the championship of the American series, the F1 of the States. Dan had decided to leave Europe for the United States more than ten years ago because after coming close to F1 with Williams he gave up the role of tester for the British team, a position which was then taken by his eternal rival at the time, a Certain Jenson Button.

In 2000 the decision of Zanardi to abandon the court of Sir Frank, favored the debut of a very young Button who, ironically, had to be only the third driver, a seat that initially had to be Wheldon’s and who knows if that was the case, today maybe we will be telling another story . But the world never goes as we expect. Dan’s first year in the US (2001), he was in Indy Lights with the Pac West team where he immediately finished second in the championship with two wins and several podiums. This good debut favored his passage to the major series, the Indycar for 2002 where he only played 2 races with the Panther team due to a limited budget.

In 2003 he found a stable steering wheel in the Andretti team which allows him to compete all season, gain experience and get a third place in the last race in Texas as the best result. 2004 is the turning point as Wheldon begins to reap the benefits of his work by winning two races (Motegi and Nazareth) and often finishing on the podium with an impressive sequence of third places, which allows him to finish second in the championship. 2005 is his golden year because he wins the prestigious Indy 500 and also wins the title of World Champion in the category always driving a car of the Andretti team. The year following 2006 saw the passage of Wheldon to the renowned team of Chip Ganassi, famous for having had among its ranks drivers of the caliber of Alex Zanardi, Jimmy Vasser and Juan Pablo Montoya. He wins immediately on his debut at Homestead, but then only podiums until the last race on the calendar which takes place on the Chicago track where he obtains the second seasonal success that earns him the second place in the championship won by rival Sam Hornish of the Penske team.

In 2007, he is again with Ganassi where he forms a fearsome duo together with New Zealander Scott Dixon. He is still victorious at his debut on the homestead friend oval and then also affirms himself at the Kansas 300 Mile which remains his latest success of the year. The title will go to his former teammate in the Andretti team, the Scotsman Dario Franchitti who also triumphed in Indianapolis. Thus we come to 2008, the year that sees the relationship between Wheldon and Ganassi wear out and then lead to the divorce between the parties before the season finale. A bitter year in which, however, the good Dan also manages to win a couple of races. The English driver runs the last race with the Panther team, the one that launched him at his debut and for which he signs a contract for the 2009 season.

The two-year period 2009 and 2010 with the return to Panther Racing saw him only take a few sporadic podiums and no victories, this is also motivated by the fact that the small American team, even if it was titled in 2001 and 2002 with Sam Hornish, is no longer at the level of the best. At the end of 2010 Wheldon decides to leave the team but cannot find a steering wheel for 2011, thus remaining as a spectator until the eve of the Indianapolis 500, which will prove to be the key moment of his career.

In extremis and thanks to the help of former driver Brian Herta who manages to put together a team for just one race and with a single car, Wheldon signs up for the legendary race in the Indiana basin. He stuff of yesteryear in the style of Paul Newmann in the movie “Indianapolis runway hell”. This is the reason why his victory at the last corner, unfortunately the last one of his career was also the most beautiful. We will always remember Dan in this way: on the podium smiling and almost incredulous that he drinks as tradition dictates, the winner’s milk as a true protagonist of a modern fairy tale. A driver who risked not being there and then instead achieved success in the most prestigious race.

We honor Wheldon, a boy who resembled a little James Hunt in his physical appearance, but also an affectionate father who left his wife and two beautiful children, one of whom was born a few months before that terrible Sunday. Above all, let’s remember him for who he was, a winning and fast driver who knew he was always running towards death without fear of it when he lowered himself into the cockpit. She did it like all her colleagues with a naturalness that is reserved only for those who have the sacred fire of competition in their hearts, and who love this world that always travels at 350 km per hour. Hi Dan we will always remember you smiling there with your mirrored glasses and with your Susie on the podium of Indy 2011, where you really made us live a fairytale. Yours.