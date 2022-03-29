The Honda-powered car was brought to the track by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon (Ganassi Racing), while two-time champion Josef Newgarden (Penske) drove that thrust from the Chevrolet powerplant. In place of the latter, however, the Will Power work should continue today.

The test was conducted on a 13-curve version of the road course, 2.6 miles long, incorporating Turn 1 of the Speedway, in order to prevent the teams involved from gaining an advantage from their presence.

Neither engine used the Mahle hybrid unit that will be an integral part of these 2.4-liter powertrains when they debut in 2024. Both were fitted with the alternators of the current 2.2-liter bi-turbo powertrain which has been in IndyCar since. far 2012.

The day started with quite low temperatures and a cold track, which reduced the work enough in the morning. The situation then improved in the afternoon.

The test was behind closed doors, so no times were recorded. GM’s IndyCar program manager Rob Buckner simply said, “We are very pleased with our first day on the track with the new engine.”

David Salters, president and technical director of HPD, was more outgoing. His official statement reads: “This is an important step for HPD, Honda and IndyCar, as the series moves into the electrified era, and it has been a positive day. But there are many more steps to take before debut. of the complete hybrid powertrain in 2024 “.

“The 2.4 liter engine has an entirely new design, which has been fully developed, bench tested and manufactured by the men and women of HPD. There is still a very long list of things to do before it can be brought up. in the race, but this is certainly a milestone for Honda and HPD. “

Despite the low temperatures, HPD stated that “Dixon and the Ganassi team completed the schedule planned for the opening day by the HPD engineers without any problems”.