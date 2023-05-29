The pilot of Chip Ganassi Racing he was beaten by Josef Newgarden by 0″0974 after leading in turns 1-2, with his Team Penske rival who managed to overtake him on the turn 3 straight, which proved to be the decisive move.

According to the Swede, the race shouldn’t have restarted without having had time to complete a complete launch lap.

“It was an unfair and dangerous finish to the match,” he said. “We’ve never restarted directly from the pits. So we can’t get the tires up to temperature. I think it was a difficult way to finish the race, I don’t really agree with this choice.”

“I don’t think there were enough laps to do what we did, nor that it’s safe to come out of the pits on cold tires for a restart when half the grid is trying to get back into action when the green flag comes; I don’t think whether it’s a right or proper way to end a race. I don’t agree.”

“I think I made an excellent last restart and caught Josef completely by surprise and by surprise. I kept the lead until the first lap, but then I wasn’t able to keep it: it wasn’t enough, so it’s difficult to digest”.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Ericsson, who led for 30 laps in his bid for a double Indy 500 victory, thinks he could have done no differently, having taken the lead by passing Newgarden just before the final red flag for a multi-car crash.

“I feel disappointed because I thought we did everything right with a fantastic race, I had a great car, a great race strategy and pit stops, some good restarts.”

“I tried to surprise Josef at the beginning and it worked. After he passed me, I tried to catch him again, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. He did his job well.”

Ericsson also said it was difficult to lead the field without risking being overtaken immediately.

“Cars, with these aerodynamic specifications, are really difficult to drive, so I think it was a little easier before. I knew that on the last restart it would be almost impossible to keep the lead. I tried to make a jump and don’t let me pass in turn 1, but it wasn’t enough.”