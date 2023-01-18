Following Takuma Sato’s departure to Chip Ganassi Racing for a limited oval schedule, and Formula 2 driver Marcus Armstrong – who tested for Coyne last October – being signed by Ganassi to drive the same car on the nationals and road racers, team owners Coyne and co-owner of car #51 Rick Ware met…Read More
#Indycar #CoyneRWR #signs #Sting #Ray #Robb
Inter humiliates Milan and wins the Italian Super Cup
Welcome You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile. The verification email will be sent...
Leave a Reply