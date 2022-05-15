It was a crazy race, conditioned by the weather and above all by the rain, and in the end the first win of the season was taken by surprise Colton Herta, who started from fourteenth on the grid and was good at not falling into the many traps present in Indianapolis.

Second step of the podium for Simon Pagenaud, with the best result with Meyer Shank Racing, while the author of the pole, Will Power, finished in third place and thus took the lead in the drivers’ standings.

The race direction declared the race wet at the start and on a wet track Will Power was immediately overtaken by both Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden, while behind them Pato O’Ward managed to climb back to fourth position and then temporarily take the lead. .

In the opening stages of the race Herta made a pit to mount the red slicks as did Takuma Sato. Despite some initial thrills, Herta’s pace on the dry tires was impressive and in a short time he was able to overtake O’Ward and climb to first position.

The driver of the Andretti Autosport team managed to keep the lead even on the occasion of the restart after the neutralization due to the stop of Palou in turn 4, while for Josef Newgarden the day suddenly ended badly when he was put out of action in a contact with Alexander Rossi and Jack Harvey.

At the restart Sato moved up to fourth position overtaking Power, but the race was again neutralized following a contact between VeeKay and DeFrancesco.

The rain returned to wet the track shortly after and many made mistakes enough to require a fourth and fifth caution. At the restart Ericsson took the lead followed by Dixon, while Herta preceded Scott McLaughlin, Harvey and Romain Grosjean.

However, Ericsson’s command did not last long and the Swede was immediately overtaken by Herta, while Romain Grosjean was pushed wide into turn 7 by Harvey and then spun. The duel between the two allowed Pagenaud to move into third place.

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Power also tried to overtake Harvey but the maneuver was unsuccessful and O’Ward took advantage of it and thus climbed to fourth place a lap later. The Mexican continued to push hard until he recovered from Pagenaud and passed him on lap 50 just before the sixth caution of the day was declared following the spin, and consequent stall, of Jimmie Johnson.

Even on the occasion of the last stop on lap 59, all the top riders decided to stay on slick tires despite the return of the rain. McLaughlin was back on track ahead of Herta with O’Ward third ahead of Pagenaud, Harvey, Power, Ilott and Grosjean. However, when VeeKay spun under caution, causing an extension of the yellows, many preferred to change tires and switch to wets.

McLaughlin, O’Ward and Grosjean remained on the track with the slicks, but the former immediately spun and was relegated to sixth place, while Herta mocked O’Ward in turn 1 and the Mexican then spun. allowed Pagenaud and Power to move up to second and third position.

Marcus Ericsson showed a good pace in the final by mocking both Conor Daly and Juan Pablo Montoya to move up to fourth position. The Colombian then ended up on the wall in the final forcing the race direction to neutralize everything.

Behind Rosenqvist, who finished sixth, we find Takuma Sato, while Callum Ilott, eighth, was hit by Christian Lundgaard (9th), immediately after the checkered flag.