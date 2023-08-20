After numerous postponements, hybrid power units finally land in IndyCar. The Dallara single-seaters will continue to be powered by the current 2.2-litre V6s, against the more powerful 2.4-litres initially proposed, which will be joined by the battery and the electric motor developed directly by the organizers. Just the electric motor will allow to revolutionize the push-to-pass system. The extra power will be supplied directly by the hybrid, it will be greater than that currently available and above all it can be exploited without any time limit.

The hybrid plant

IndyCar has not yet published the technical regulations for next season or officially presented the plans for the hybrid system. However, some details were leaked during a series of round tables organized by Marshall Pruett, journalist of Racer.com, with guests the president of IndyCar Jay Frye, the technical director of GM Motorsport Mark Stielow and the President of Honda Performance Development David Salters.

The hybrid unit, including motor, inverter and battery, will be housed between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox, inside a structure insulating against vibrations and heat. Great work was done on the weight of the system, which went from the initial 72 kg to 27 kg. The extra power guaranteed by the hybrid is in the order of 100-150 horsepower, therefore more than double compared to the 50 horsepower that the current push-to-pass system extracts from the heat engine. Furthermore, as anticipated by Jay Frye, the time of exploitation of the system will no longer be limited by the regulation, while so far the maximum use in the race has always been less than 200 seconds.

How push-to-pass changes

Even without a time limit, the nature of the hybrid will not allow drivers to have the extra power available at every moment of the race, but they will have to exploit the system at the right moment to overtake or defend. This is because the push-to-pass will no longer be limited by the regulation, but by the energy available in the battery, which will be of a different conception compared to those used in Formula 1 and Formula E. IndyCar has in fact decided to focus on supercapacitorsmore powerful, light and compact technology than traditional lithium-ion cells.

However, supercapacitors have the disadvantage of less ability to store energy. Therefore, the extra power of the hybrid will be available for a short while until the battery is completely discharged. In order to be able to reuse the push-to-pass, the supercapacitors must first be recharged, during braking or elsewhere. All this increases the flexibility of the system, enriching the strategic scenarios in the race for both the drivers and the teams.

How to use

Despite the advances, there are several knots still to be resolved. In fact, it is not yet defined whether the regulation will allow the hybrid to be recharged only when braking or also on the straight, diverting part of the power from the internal combustion engine to the battery. In this scenario, push to pass will also affect pit stop strategiessince to repeatedly recharge and exploit the hybrid it will be necessary to consume more petrol.

Still another aspect shrouded in shadow is whether the charging mode will be manual or automatic. In the first case, one of the hypotheses is that a lever is added behind the steering wheel with which to recharge the battery, in a similar way to what was done by Formula E until 2022. The alternative is to manage the recharge by means of software, following the example of Formula 1. The last node concerns the use of the hybrid on ovals, circuits where push-to-pass is still prohibited.