Zendeli triumphs at Road America

Nothing short of a perfect day in the United States for the Monaco Increase Managementan Italian company that takes care of the managerial interests of numerous drivers engaged in various categories: while in IndyCar Alex Palou took his second consecutive victory at Road America, on the same circuit there was no lack of the important success of Lirim Zendeli in the USF Pro 2000, better known as IndyPro and known as the main preparatory category of IndyCar.

The pride of a nation

On the Wisconsin circuit, the 23-year-old achieved his first success in this series, symbolic both for him and for one of the two countries he represents. Born in Germany, Zendeli obviously has a German passport, which however adds to the Albanian one, given the origins of the 2018 German Formula 4 champion. In this sense, the victory in Race 2 at Road America will therefore go down in history for being the first achieved by an Albanian driver in an international series.

The departure you don’t expect

After coming close to pole position, compromised only by the display of the red flag during his fast lap, Zendeli found himself sensationally leader of the race even before the start, thanks to a contact in the warming lap between his teammate Christian Weir and Michael D’Orlando, i.e. the two who occupied the front row right in front of the driver from Bochum: “At first I wasn’t sure what to do – He admitted – I didn’t know if I had to wait for the green flag, but then the team radioed me that I was in the lead and could set the pace.”

The strategy to win

A victory that the German-Albanian achieved after a fight between him and the other teammate Francesco Pizzigood at overtaking the 23-year-old at the restart after the full-course yellow but returned shortly after behind the future winner: “It has been difficult – he continued – because a margin of seven-tenths of a second wasn’t enough to evade the guys behind me and I had to try to get them wrong, otherwise I was defending myself every lap. Sometimes, when you have yet to score your first win, you go all out and end up being a little too aggressive. But now I’ve got it and we’ll see what the future holds!”