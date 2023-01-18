The world’s most important competition for self-driving single-seaters is ready to experience another important milestone in its history. After the historic first track event at Indianapolis in 2021, followed by the first head-to-head race in January of last year, the Indy Autonomous Challenge will move from ovals to street circuits. To do so, the category, which sees university cooperatives from all over the world compete in writing software for autonomous driving of Dallara single-seaters, will fly outside the United States for the first time, landing in Italy.

Monza will host the first event outside America, as well as the first on a road circuit dotted with curves of different widths and repeated braking. a far more complex scenario than the US ovals on which universities have so far ventured. During the next edition of MIMOthe Milano Monza Motor Show scheduled from 16 to 18 June 2023, the protagonist cars of the Indy Autonomous Challenge will give life to a performance in front of the Italian public, which will be repeated in 2024 with the format of one-on-one knockout battles. Dallara, among the main companies that have supported the birth of the category, will thus have the opportunity to exhibit their Indy Lights single-seaters that animate the discipline in front of the home crowd. Overall, the Lombard event will mark a turning point for autonomous motorsport, with the algorithms now increasingly complex and ready to deal with the various driving dynamics of a road circuit, having already taken the big step of competing simultaneously on the track in the format of direct clashes.

Paul MitchellPresident of Indy Autonomous Challenge, commented on the news: “The Indy Autonomous Challenge is thrilled to partner with MIMO to bring the world’s fastest autonomous vehicles and some of the best and brightest minds in artificial intelligence, robotics and automation to Italy in 2023 and 2024. After racing in Indianapolis, in the most famous oval in the world, it’s only right to tackle the most famous road circuit in the world, the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza”. The words of Sergio Savaresiprofessor at the Politecnico di Milano as well as consultant for the PoliMove team of the Lombard university, winner of the last two events: “The Monza events of June 2023 and 2024 will be a historic moment: for the first time the Indy Autonomous Challenge leaves the USA, and the participants, after the races on the American ovals, will compete on a road circuit. The historic and highly prestigious Monza circuit is the ideal setting for this level leap of this iconic competition and will allow for an important step forward in the development of autonomous car technology, an extremely complex technology which will be the basis of the mobility revolution in the coming decades”.