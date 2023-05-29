The American of Team Penske won the 107th edition ahead of the Swedish ex F1 and the Italian-American ex Haas

Nico Patrizi – Indianapolis (USA)

A crazy 500 Miglia, with three red flags in the last twenty laps of the race, records the triumph of Josef Newgarden and Team Penske. A spectacular success for the American, with an attack on the last lap useful after the third restart against Marcus Ericsson. The Swede of Chip Ganassi Racing thus sees the appointment with the second victory at Indy fade away by just nine hundred and seventy-four thousandths of a second. Third place with merit for Santino Ferrucci, who with his Dallara "stars and stripes" makes his team manager AJFoyt dream for a long time, managing to get on the podium anyway. At the foot of the podium is Alex Palou. The Spaniard from Chip Ganassi's team is the first of the "big losers" in Indianapolis. After having led for a long time in the first half of the race, alternating with Rinus Veekay, Palou saw his hopes wrecked in the collective pit stops during the yellow flag phase due to the accident of Sting Ray Robb. When it was time to restart, VeeKay skidded dangerously in front of the Spaniard, ending up accompanying him against the pit wall. The ex-leader therefore had to replace two front wings, however animating an angry comeback rewarded by fourth place.

fear for rubber in the parking lot! — Black weekend for Arrow McLaren which also firmly commanded operations with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist in the second half of the race. In the closing stages the two suffered a counteroffensive from Ericsson, then Rosenqvist touched the wall at Turn 1, thus ending up losing control within moments. Kyle Kirkwood was unable to dodge the Dallara in “Marlboro livery”, tearing off the left rear wheel, hitting the wall in Turn 2 and then rolling over in a disastrous way. Fortunately, no consequences for the drivers involved: a wheel detached in the collision ended up in the internal parking lot, denting the bonnet of a spectator’s Chevrolet Cruze… Immediately after the second restart, it was Pato O’Ward’s turn to hit the wall in Turn 3, ruining the party of the many Mexican fans present at Indy and also ending up being hit by the “rookie” Agustin Canapino and causing the second, controversial Red Flag of the day. The third interruption was then caused by the Danish rookie Benjamin Pedersen, forcing Race Direction to restart the race with only one good lap still available.

sato grit — So Alexander Rossi took care of saving Arrow McLaren's honor and finished fifth, ahead of a Scott Dixon forced to chase after a puncture to the left rear in the early stages of the race and the veteran Takuma Sato. The Japanese tried everything to conquer a memorable third victory, and his placement is still to be framed. Excellent performance for Conor Daly who finishes eighth in a solid and no-nonsense race, while Colton Herta is ninth after a very troubled race, complete with a collision and related penalty during a pit stop with teammate Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman of Andretti Autosport was then forced to retire due to a collision in Turn 2, perhaps "favoured" by the collision in the pits, thus continuing his "fasting of victories" in Indycar. Not very exciting tenth place for Rinus VeeKay who pays for the collision in the pits with Palou, unable to re-emerge.

kanaan ride — In addition to Takuma Sato, other Indy "winning veterans" also performed well in the endless Indiana race. Starting with Ryan Hunter-Reay, even in the lead before the first interruption and in the end an excellent eleventh; the four-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves also did well and with Meyer Shank's certainly not transcendental car he managed to briefly occupy the lead during a pit-stop phase, finishing fifteenth with merit. Behind him, the last great race for Tony Kanaan. The ex-Formula Europa Boxer fought like a lion, even ending up on the grass of the "backstretch" to try to overtake Scott McLaughlin and Takuma Sato. No luck for the only woman in the race, Katherine Legge: a blunder at the first pit stop led the Englishman to skid and touch the pit wall with the front left wheel. Law attempted to continue, but after an ordeal of pit stops she was forced to retire. A far from memorable Sunday for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: the team's best finisher was Jack Harvey, eighteenth ahead of team mate Christian Lundgaard. Graham Rahal, "rescued" in place of the injured Stefan Wilson after being eliminated in the "bumping", finished twenty-second in a difficult race. Among the retirees, also the author of the fastest lap David Malukas – forced into the pits by a Dallara made undriveable by a contact with an opponent – and the Abel Motorsport standard-bearer RC Enerson, stopped by the mechanics after eighty-five laps. At the end of the day, big party in front of a truly record audience; however, there is no time to rest for Indycar and next weekend they will be back on stage at the new Detroit circuit for the seventh round of the season.