One month before the 106th edition of the Indianapolis 500IndyCar may soon officially announce the 33rd and last participant to one of the most historic and traditional events in US motorsport, scheduled for Sunday 29 May. As reported by racer.comin fact, the last valid registration to complete the starting grid would have been filed, with the latter which could be formalized as early as next week.

Although there are therefore no specific and precise confirmations, the one who would seem ready to be included in the list of competitors would be Stefan Wilson, younger brother of former Formula 1 driver Justin. Furthermore, for the Briton, it would be his fourth participation in the Indianapolis 500, and the second consecutive after the 2021 edition, where he finished last at the wheel of the Andretti team. Previously, always with the same team, he obtained the 15th place as the best overall result in 2018, reaching 28th in 2016 with the KVSH team.

Finally, it is not clear which team will welcome the 32-year-old: among the major candidates, there would be one Cusick Motorsports And DragonSpeed. However, the spokespersons of both teams did not want to make any statements regarding a possible choice made, however, also entering into competition for this year’s 500 Miglia.