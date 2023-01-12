In recent months between Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E and even the Extreme E series McLaren has set up a mammoth driver purchase campaign. The huge parterres which will be divided between the various categories in which the Woking team is and will be engaged, however, is now going to increase by another unit, put under contract even with a view to 2024. In fact, McLaren has announced that one of its cars in the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500 will be assigned to the 30-year-old Californian driver Kyle Larson. His name may not say much to European enthusiasts, but he is extremely well known in the United States.

In fact, Larson is among the strongest riders in North America and in 2021 he won the title in the NASCAR Cup Series, the most important Stars and Stripes automotive series. McLaren will put Larson on track in partnership with Hendrick Motorsport, a team for which Larson races in the championship with covered wheels at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro. Chevrolet which obviously supplies the engines to McLaren in the IndyCar championship.

However, Larson’s participation in the legendary Indy 500 could become special for another reason: barring unlikely changes in the 2024 calendar, in fact, the Indy 500 historically takes place on the same day (Memorial Day) as the Coke 600, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar, but with different starting times. Larson will take part in both, completing the so-called Double duty. The last to accomplish this feat was Kurt Busch in 2014, another NASCAR driver, who finished 6th in Indianapolis but a few hours later was forced to retire after 271 laps in the 600 miles held in Charlotte.