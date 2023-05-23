Fear in PL8

During the Italian night theeighth free practice session in preparation for the Indianapolis 500, the last one before returning to the track for the Carb day scheduled for Friday. More than Will Power’s best performance, the general attention was focused on the health conditions of Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilsonprotagonists of a bad accident less than an hour after the end of the session.

The dynamics of the accident

It all occurred at the height of first corner the oval, when the number 24 driver of the Dreyer & Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports team seemed to slow down, with Legge who, behind him, was unable to avoid the collision. After violent rear-end collisionthe two have subsequently impacted against barriers, prompting the Commissioners to immediately interrupt the test to allow rescuers to be able to intervene. While Legge seemed to get out of her single-seater unharmed (so much so that she was later discharged from the care center of the Indianapolis circuit with annexed reassurances from the Dr. Julia VaizerIndyCar Chief Medical Officer), Wilson’s condition seemed more concerning.

No 500 Miles for Wilson

Despite the encouraging signals to the public, the Briton (brother of the late Justin, who took part in the 2003 F1 world championship with Minardi) was loaded onto a stretcher and transported directly to theIndiana University Methodist Hospital for investigations. Dr. Vaizer herself had initially reassured everyone about her condition, stating that she was not in danger and that she was in the hospital for a more precise assessment of the extent of the injury.

In the hours following the accident, however, a more precise press release came from the Dreyer & Reinbold/Cusick Motorsport team: “After being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further examination – it is read – it becomes known that Wilson suffered a fracture of the twelfth thoracic vertebra and will remain overnight for observation for further tests. Due to this type of injury, Wilson will not be able to participate in the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday”. Consequently, the team will announce in the next few hours the name of the rider who will replace the 33-year-old Englishman.