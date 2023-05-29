Ericsson close to the company

In the 107 editions of the Indianapolis 500 only five pilots managed to win this historic competition twice in a row: Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954), Al Unser (1970-1971) and Helio Castroneves (2001-2002). For a while, in this year’s test, a sixth was added: Marcus Ericsson. The Swede, winner last season, in fact came close to losing the lead on the last lap of the race, conditioned however by three red flags.

The final of the race

Moreover, the last of these was exposed with three laps to go, but with a decision that the former Formula 1 driver didn’t like at all. five rounds from the conclusionmoreover immediately after the second restart, but the Race Direction suspended the event only at 198th lap of the 200 foreseen, thus making the pilots travel some laps under caution, and therefore a yellow flag. As a result, once the race finally resumed, the participants carried out a lap behind the Pace Carto then give everything in a single lap, the last one, during which Ericsson lost the lead to Josef Newgarden in turn 2.

The opposite opinion

Interviewed by racer. com at the end of the test, Ericsson vented his regret, at the same time expressing all his disagreement with the decisions taken by the Race Direction: “I don’t think it was a correct way to end the race – has explained – there weren’t enough laps to do what we did. I don’t think it was safe to come out of the pits on cold tires for a restart when half the grid was still trying to get out on track when the green came on. So I don’t think there were enough laps to go when the yellow came along I believe that the race should have ended under caution“.

Hard to accept

The episode therefore denied Ericsson the chance to win his second 500 in his career, and this will have a big impact on the morale of the Swede, who still wanted to congratulate Newgarden for the success: “I feel disappointed because I think we did everything right – he added – I think the red flag came too late. When the yellow came out with three laps to go, anyway, I wouldn’t have restarted the race, but it is what it is. You have to play with the cards you have available and I think we succeeded today. We have done everything right, and nothing more can be done. Josef is a deserving winner and I congratulate him for that, but it’s a little hard to accept how it ended, this is my feeling. In any case, I am very proud of our efforts and our performance today.”