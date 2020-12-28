The second Test of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the third day of the match, Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane returned to the pavilion after scoring 112 runs. In response to Australia’s 195 runs in the first innings, Team India scored 326 runs in the first innings. Apart from Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja scored 57 runs. A partnership of 121 runs was made between these two. While Rahane was returning after being runout, he did something that has won the hearts of the fans. After being runout in the 100th over, Rahane went to Jadeja, putting his hand on his chest, and pointing him to advance the innings.

The way Rahane left the ground absolutely calmly and inspired Jadeja to score the way he has won the hearts of the fans. In the 100th over on the third day of Boxing Day, Jadeja played a shot off Nathan Lyon in the off side and ran for a quick single. Rahane ran at his behest and tried to reach inside the crease in time, but Rahane was runout by Tim Paine collecting a brilliant throw from Marnus Labuschen.

Rahane’s bat was on the line and he had to return to the pavilion. Rahane and his captaincy are being praised on social media. However, after Rahane’s dismissal, Jadeja could not stay at the crease too long and was dismissed for 57 runs. On the basis of innings of Rahane and Jadeja, India took a 131-run lead over Australia on a first innings basis. Fans on social media praised Rahane for something like this-