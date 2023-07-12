According to the president of the confederation, the project was widely debated and incorporates “70%” of the PEC that was being processed in Casa Alta

the president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Robson Braga de Andrade, says that the industrial sector expects few changes in the tax reform in the Senate. According to him, the discussion was broad and everyone was invited to participate.

“What the Senate has to consider is that this reform has 60%, 70% of PEC 110, which was the PEC of the Senate, discussed until last year. I think there are few things to be changed. There have been advances”he said.

Watch the full interview (30m53s):

Robson is 74 years old, is an engineer and has presided over the main industrial confederation in the country since 2010. Before that, he was president of FIEMG (Industrial Federation of the State of Minas Gerais). He is also president of Ortengan electronics industry based in Belo Horizonte.

The CNI president criticized the Selic interest rate, currently at 13.75%. According to him, since the beginning of the year there are already conditions to decrease without impacting inflation.

“[Hoje] we have 13.75% interest and inflation below 3.25%. If you compare, it is the highest in the world. Every day that inflation drops, interest rates rise. The difference between the two is getting bigger every day. We need an intense rate reduction quickly.”he said.

Braga de Andrade came out in defense of the work of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) ahead of the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce). A minority sector of Centrão placed the portfolio as part of the chunk of government that the group wants to build Lula’s base in Congress.

“We do not in any way encourage the departure of Minister Alckmin from the MDIC. On the contrary. We want him to go on and continue the very good work he is doing”he said.

Read excerpts from the interview given on Tuesday (July 11, 2023):

The Chamber of Deputies approved the tax reform last week. What does this mean for the industry?

It’s a historic moment. It has been more than 30 years that Brazil has been waiting for a reform of the tax system. The impact will be fantastic in every way. In the simplification of the payment of taxes, in the regularization of informal companies. We need to provide conditions for investments and jobs. The reform goes in that direction. The system today is complex and incomprehensible. Foreign investors in more than 170 countries are used to living with a consumption tax system. We have the possibility of inserting ourselves among the biggest and best countries.

The reform still needs to go through the Senate. What changes does the CNI expect in the text?

What the Senate has to consider is that this reform has 60%, 70% of PEC 110, which was the PEC of the Senate, discussed until last year. I think there are few things to be changed. There have been advances. There will be debates on issues of regional development, constitutional guarantee of incentives for the North and Northeast until the expected effective date. And also the constitutional funds. Everything has already ended up being debated both in the Senate and in the House during this period.

You saw, as president of the CNI, several reforms, such as labor, social security and now tax. What is the role of the confederation in this process?

CNI, since the 1990s, has worked with Congress to improve the business environment. Labor and social security reform was a long process. That’s democracy. Sometimes it takes longer than we’d like. I feel fulfilled seeing the tax reform, which I hope will be approved by the Senate this year. In labor, the world has changed the way of hiring. You can’t stay in the 40’s when we are in the 21st century. Social Security will be a constant. As the population ages, the balance needs to be revised. The one that was made, met the demand of 3, 4 years ago. Perhaps in 2, 3 years we will have to discuss a new one.

Industry once had a much larger share of the Brazilian GDP than it does today. How to reverse this process of decline and grow again?

Over the years, there has been a change in the classification of what an industry is. And there was a change in industrial processes. Until a few years ago, all competence in the manufacturing unit, such as food, safety, was industry. Now it has been outsourced. It became a service. And we had an early deindustrialization. The country stopped having an industrial policy many years ago. Since Fernando Henrique’s government, there has been a debate about whether this policy is necessary or not. It was very counterproductive. We stopped investing in technology and innovation, complicating the tax issue and creating legal uncertainty. The country is no longer attractive for the industrial process, which requires a long-term vision. Fortunately, we are seeing a pace with ministers Geraldo Alckmin, who is also vice-president, and Fernando Haddad similar to what the world is taking. It should lead the industry to once again take a good part in the Brazilian growth.

As part of the New PAC, the government wants to use government purchases to encourage industry. Is there a way to get it right?

He has. We have experience in other countries in this regard, especially for micro and small companies. Is important. PAC is very important. One of the problems that make Brazilian companies less competitive is our infrastructure, which is deficient. Transport is all by road. We need shipping, cabotage, good ports and the resumption of works to improve infrastructure and competitiveness. Shopping is also important. The small company has great advantages through Simples. It will certainly be an incentive.

What is the CNI’s assessment of Geraldo Alckmin’s work in the industry portfolio?

The industry needs a strong minister, who can discuss issues with Finance, Science and Technology, Civil House, Environment. It needs strength. And the vice president is the right person to lead the process. We have already seen several measures to improve the industry, programs resumed, incentives for the vehicle sector, the return of the CNDI, which is extremely important. It gives us the expectation that these issues will be resolved.

A minority sector of Centrão placed the MDIC as part of the piece of government that the group wants. What would be the consequences for the industry of an eventual departure of Alckmin from his current position?

We had good ministers in the past. Armando Monteiro, in Dilma’s government. Marcos Pereira, at Michel Temer. Great ministers. But we do not in any way encourage the departure of Minister Alckmin from the MDIC. On the contrary. We want him to go on and continue the very good work he is doing.

Inflation fell 0.08% in June and in the accumulated 12 months it is at 3.16%, below the center of the target. Is there room to cut interest rates?

This space comes from the back. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen inflation show signs of falling. Interest rates in Brazil are absurd. We have 13.75% and inflation below 3.25%. If you compare, it is the highest in the world. Every day that inflation drops, interest rates rise. The difference between the two is getting bigger every day. We need an intense rate reduction quickly.

What would happen if interest rates dropped?

The economy improves. The vehicle market, for example. Encouragement was given. Was necessary. Industry had 2022 vehicles. What drives the vehicle market is financing. Now, with Selic at 13.75%, interest goes to 20%, 30%. It does not give. The fall improves the economy with the financing of durable and semi-durable goods.

There is a movement to decarbonize the economy. Is Brazilian industry ready for this process, which, according to Mackinsey, could cost up to US$ 9.2 trillion?

The Brazilian industry is one of the least polluting in the world. It is the responsibility of Brazilian businessmen and industrialists with climate change issues. This process is expensive. But it returns quickly. On the other hand, it is not a choice, it is an obligation. The market and consumers want responsible products. Brazil has great opportunities to turn the issue of emissions into business.

How does the CNI see the Mercosur agreement with the European Union?

We are completely in favor. It has been discussed for many years. It is natural to have some new detail in a new government. The agreement allows Mercosur companies to have access to a market of more than 700 million people, the largest in the world. It’s business, especially for industry. The issue of government procurement is discussed, which does not seem to me to be a relevant issue. What is great in government purchases are purchases by municipalities and states, in addition to Health, Defense and Education. Those are out of order. What remains is small. And the small Brazilian industry already has Simples, which a foreigner will hardly be able to compete with. It shouldn’t be an issue.

Brazil has consolidated itself as a country with a surplus in the trade balance, especially in agriculture. What is missing for the Brazilian industry to grow and win the world?

Today, 70% of exports are from the industrial sector, comprising ore, commodities such as paper, cellulose, and the entire agroindustry and oil. When we look at machinery and equipment, we also have large exports. Brazil has a vocation to be an exporting country and a platform for foreign companies to export to Latin America and North America.

His term ends on October 30. How would you like to be remembered?

In all these years, I worked a lot for the Brazilian industry. I am passionate about the sector. But the CNI has a broader vision. When we discuss the issue of labor and tax reform, it is not from the point of view of industry, but from the point of view of the country and society. It gets better for everyone. The country has to invest a lot in education. I would like to be remembered as someone who worked hard for the country and these issues.