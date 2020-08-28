Industry UPM’s Jussi Pesonen’s allegations about Finnish electricity and diesel taxes give a false picture of the situation, say researchers interviewed by HS

Forestry company On Wednesday, UPM announced the closure of Finland’s last newsprint paper mill in Kaipola, Jämsä, where the news was received with surprise and concern.

On Thursday, UPM released the CEO Jussi Pesonen an open letter he wrote justification for the closure of the plant. In the letter, Pesonen criticized Finland’s tax policy in particular, noting that the share of external costs and the tax burden have become overwhelming in Finland.

In the letter, Pesonen presents arguments about the Finnish labor market and taxation without presenting sources or arguments for his arguments. Leading researcher and research supervisor at the State Economic Research Center (VATT) Marita Laukkanen commented on Twitter on Twitter that some of Pesonen’s claims are incorrect or misleading.

Pesonen did not respond to HS’s inquiry into the sources of the information, but UPM’s communications state that Pesonen wanted to draw attention to Finland’s “big picture of economic development and the importance of industry in financing society”.

According to the company, the open letter “cites examples of cost factors that have developed negatively in relation to competing countries of operation for some time. In addition, all these factors interact. ”

In addition to Laukkanen, HS asked a professor at the University of Jyväskylä From Mika Maliranta and a specialist researcher at the Wage Earners Research Institute From Merja Kauhanen the validity of the four Pesonen arguments.

Argument: Finland has a four times higher electricity tax on the paper industry than Sweden

UPM states that “the Swedish electricity tax is public information and has long been clearly lower than in Finland”.

VATT’s leading researcher Marita Laukkanen states that she does not know what UPM’s own tax rate is compared to Sweden. Laukkanen says that currently Finland actually has higher electricity taxation than Sweden.

“Personally, I am confused that this is being raised in this situation. Just a moment ago, we were brought to the table a draft budget from the Ministry of Finance, according to which the electricity tax will be reduced to the EU minimum level, which it cannot be lower. The reduction in the electricity tax was recorded in the government’s program even before the interest rate crisis, ”says Laukkanen.

A few years ago, Sweden reduced its electricity tax to the EU minimum level.

The Finnish government has said that the industrial electricity tax will be reduced to the EU minimum level from the beginning of next year. The change will reduce tax revenues by approximately EUR 245 million next year.

Mika Maliranta, Professor of Economics at the University of Jyväskylä, states that large investments usually evaluate tax solutions for the coming years.

“Now a pretty convincing decision has already been made to keep the electricity tax to a minimum. It is not known whether the decision-makers had any doubts about the realization of the electricity tax calculation, ”says Maliranta.

Laukkanen also says that focusing solely on external costs gives a one-sided picture of the situation.

“The price of electricity is determined by the market, and the state can do little more than think about the electricity tax. The paper industry is an energy-intensive sector. No matter how much the playing field is leveled, for example in terms of taxes, there are more and less energy-efficient institutions. The company can also influence it itself, ”says Laukkanen.

Argument: The transport diesel tax is increased with each term of government

According to UPM’s communication, “diesel fuel tax increases are public information”. The excise duty on diesel was last increased in early August. The tax on fossil diesel rose to 6.46 cents per liter.

Laukkanen states that the diesel tax is a specific tax that is paid in proportion to the liters of fuel purchased. Laukkanen says that without index increases, the tax would start to fall.

“Since 2012, the diesel tax has not risen in real terms and has not risen significantly, even in nominal terms. The diesel tax is a tax on pure diesel. The tank does not contain pure diesel, but has been replaced with fossil-free ingredients. The tax is lower for the mixture used in the tank, ”says Laukkanen.

According to statistics raised by Laukkanen on Twitter, the tax level will decrease in the next few years. The chart is from the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (middle) answer to a written question about the increase in fuel tax effects on the Finnish transport sector. The source of the forecast is the Ministry of Finance, the Tax Administration and Statistics Finland.

“Due to the increase in the share of lightly taxed fuels after 2012, the average tax level for diesel has not changed significantly in nominal terms, except for a small increase since August this year,” Vanhanen says in response.

“There are two components to cost competitiveness. In addition to external costs, cost competitiveness is also affected by the plant’s productivity, ”says Laukkanen.

Claim: 80% of diesel consumption comes from heavy traffic, such as the transport of wood or goods

UPM states that “heavy traffic accounts for 60-80% of diesel consumption in various estimates”. The company does not provide a more detailed source.

According to Laukkanen, there are no exact statistics in Finland on how much diesel is used for heavy traffic.

“We know how much diesel is sold in Finland as a whole,” says Laukkanen.

Based on Twitter discussions, Pesonen’s claim has been supported by Trans Energy Consulting’s 2005 films presented at the state-owned Motiva event.

“Things have time to change in 15 years. There is a development in energy efficiency and there has been one big tax reform in between. Personally, I would not consider such an old figure relevant in this case. ”

“In my opinion, the best estimate of this is VTT’s Lipasto calculation system, according to which an estimated 50 per cent of road diesel is used in trucks and lorries in Finland and about 30 per cent in trucks,” says Laukkanen.

Claim: The income level in Finland is 30 percent higher and the annual working hours shorter than in Germany in paper mills

UPM says that the information is based on, among other things, the company’s own salary statistics. UPM has seven plants in Germany.

In addition, the background is Forest industry estimate of paper industry working time and annual earnings from last January. According to the forest industry, the paper industry in Finland worked about one hundred fewer hours than in Germany in 2016. According to the forest industry, annual earnings in three-shift work in Finland were more than 61,000 euros, while in Germany the amount was 47,000 euros.

Specialist researcher at the Employees’ Research Institute Merja Kauhanen says that in Finland, the average weekly working time of male employees was 38 hours in 2018. In Finland, men worked shorter hours than in the EU, but men worked shorter working weeks in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and also in Germany.

Merja Kauhanen, specialist researcher at the Wage Earners’ Research Institute

According to data compiled by Eurostat, the regular weekly working hours of men working in industry were also longer in Finland than in Germany.

The paper industry has traditionally been a male-dominated sector, but there are no unambiguous statistics on the working hours of paper workers in different countries. Kauhanen states that employees ‘working hours are affected by sectoral employment agreements and different forms of employees’ working hours.

“Salary-side comparison is difficult,” says Kauhanen.

Kauhanen says that he does not have directly comparable information on the salaries of paper workers in Finland and Germany. Last year, Kauhanen was implementing the Finnish Wage Level in a European Comparison report, in which Finland is ahead of Germany and the comparison countries in the gross monthly wage comparison of full-time employees from 2015. When wages are adjusted for purchasing power, Germany takes precedence over Finland.

“That is, Germans have a higher salary, given what they get in their home country.”

According to Eurostat statistics, industrial labor costs in 2019 were lower in Finland than in Sweden and Germany. The cost per hour worked was EUR 37 in Finland, EUR 40.2 in Sweden and EUR 40.9 in Germany last year.

According to Statistics Finland, the total monthly earnings of full-time process workers in the manufacture of pulp and paper and board in Finland averaged EUR 3,998 in 2018. With holiday pay, performance bonuses, non-recurring items and annual service allowances, fees increased to approximately EUR 4,510 per month.

In contrast, the total monthly earnings of wood and sawn timber process workers averaged EUR 2,826 and, with other compensation, approximately EUR 3,014. The average monthly earnings of process workers in the paper products industry averaged EUR 2,756 per month and with compensation and non-recurring items EUR 2,885.

According to Statistics Germany’s Destatis, the average annual earnings of full-time industrial workers were € 57,076 last year. The average monthly earnings of those working in the manufacture of paper and board were EUR 4,024. The monthly earnings of men were EUR 4,201 and those of women EUR 3,333.

Data from Statistics Finland and Germany are not directly comparable.

“It must also be taken into account that in the paper industry, labor costs are less than 10% of total costs. This is a very capital-intensive sector, the workforce is only a small part, ”says Kauhanen.

Maliranta does not wish to comment directly on UPM Pesonen’s allegations or the solutions that led to the plant’s closure. He says the closure of the paper mill will not come as a surprise in general.

“Looking at the big picture of employment in the paper industry, it has been in decline since the 1980s in us and elsewhere. The last ten years have not been the sharpest decline. Individual factories always have a life cycle, the end of which can be postponed by such decisions, but it does not prevent death, ”says Maliranta.

From a social point of view, he finds the timing of UPM’s announcement unfortunate: when the economy is doing well, those made redundant have a better chance of getting a new job.

“Now the horizon is not clear at all.”