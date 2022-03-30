Industry, Istat estimates an increase of 2.3% in economic terms, with a positive trend both on the domestic and foreign markets

The industry turnovernet of seasonal factors, returns to rise in January after the decline of the previous month, reaching the maximum value since the start of the time series. The photograph was taken by Istat, which estimates an increase of 2.3% in economic terms, with a positive trend both on the domestic market (+ 2.7%) and on the foreign market (+ 1.3%).

On a trend basis, the total turnover grows by 16.9%, with increases of 19.1% on the domestic market and 12.9% on the foreign market. There were 20 working days against 19 in January 2021. In the quarter November 2021-January 2022 the overall index increased by 3.7% compared to the previous quarter (+ 3.6% on the domestic market and + 4.2% on the foreign market).

With reference to the main groupings of industriesin January the seasonally adjusted indices of turnover show a cyclical increase for all the main sectors: i capital goods (+ 3.8%), energy (+ 2.9%), i intermediate goods (+ 2.7%) and consumer goods (+ 0.1%).

As regards the indexes corrected for calendar effects referring to the main groupings of industries, there are very marked tendential increases for energy (+ 49.6%) and intermediate goods (+ 27.1%), more contained for consumer goods (+ 8.7%) and capital goods (+ 4.8%). With reference to the manufacturing sector, the trend increases concern all sectors of economic activity, with the exception of pharmaceutical products.

Industry, Istat: production prices in February rose by 0.4%, up by 32.8% over the year

Again according to Istat’s findings in February i industry producer prices increase by 0.4% on a monthly basis and del 32.8% every year. After the exceptional increase in January, the institute underlines, in February producer prices recorded a economic upturn contained, with a slowdown especially in prices on the domestic market.

On an annual basis, the very sustained growth remains substantially stable (+ 32.8%, from + 32.9% in January); a moderate acceleration on the foreign market, a slight slowdown on the internal market (+ 41.4%; it was + 41.8% in January).

On domestic prices increase by 0.2% compared to January 2022 and 41.4% on an annual basis. Net of the energy sector, the price growth is more sustained in cyclical terms (+ 1.0%) while it decreases to + 11.7% in trend terms. On the foreign market, the cyclical growth (+ 1.0%) is more intense than that on the domestic market and is the synthesis of increases of equal size in the two areas, euro and non-euro (for both + 1.0%).

On an annual basis, i prices rise by 10.9% (+ 11.8% in the euro area, + 10.4% in the non-euro area). In the quarter December 2021-February 2022, compared to the previous three months, the producer prices of the industry show an increase of 11.1%, mainly due to the increase in prices on the domestic market (+ 14.0%), while the growth of prices on the foreign market is much more contained (+ 2.8%).

In February 2022, atrend increases for all manufacturing sectors on the three reference markets, with the exception of computers, electronics and optics products (-0.3% in the euro area). The most marked increases concern coke and refined petroleum products (+ 35.7% domestic market, + 14.4% euro area, + 50.3% non-euro area), metallurgy and manufacturing of metal products (+ 23.9% domestic market, + 32.1% euro area , + 25.8% non-euro area), chemical products (+ 20.6% domestic market, + 20.7% euro area, + 18.6% non-euro area), wood industries, paper and print (+ 16.0% domestic market, + 16.5% euro area, + 14.6% non-euro area) and articles in rubber and plastics (+ 14.3% domestic market, + 13.9% non-euro area ).

In February 2022 i construction producer prices for ‘Residential buildings and non-residential ‘grew by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 6.8% on an annual basis. The prices of ‘Roads and Railways’ increased by 0.2% in economic terms and by 5.7% in trend terms.

