It is an understatement to say that the shipwreck was expected. The French and Italian governments have just officially announced that the plan to buy Chantiers de l’Atlantique (shipbuilding) by the Italian Fincantieri has been definitively abandoned. This is not a surprise: most of the players in the file were shooting at the buyer, from the unions and politicians, who feared a loss of industrial sovereignty, to the European Commission, which brandished the risk. abuse of a dominant position. “For us, the employees, this announcement is actually a non-event, summarizes Sébastien Benoît, secretary general of the naval CGT . The abandonment of this buyout plan has been known internally for several months. Admittedly, it is now official, but no one is surprised. “ From the start, the union opposed the merger. “We know that this kind of capitalist operation is never done without social breakdown, without the elimination of duplicate positions, for example in design offices, continues Sébastien Benoît. On this file, a lot of things are not said, starting with its military aspect. The shipyards will manufacture the next French nuclear aircraft carrier, it is highly political. It is not just an economic or industrial affair. “

The eventful history of the Saint-Nazaire construction sites continues to be written in dotted lines. Today 84% owned by the French State, the company with 3,300 employees still arouses the envy of private shareholders. Even if shipbuilding is traditionally unprofitable, because it consumes a lot of capital and labor, the overflowing order book of shipyards, as well as their reputation for excellence, can make you salivate. According to the echoes, the CEO of Bricorama could even knock on the door.

“They do discount DIY, I hope they won’t build discount liners, mocks Nathalie Durand-Prinborgne, from FO. It is our level of service and finish that keeps us going. ” For the trade unionist, the sites do not need to be backed by a private industrial group, whatever its nature. “We master our work tool and customers trust us. On the other hand, we need a shareholder able to establish a balance of power with the banks. Building a ship is very expensive – in the order of a billion euros – and we need to advance the necessary funding, since the shipowner only pays on delivery. Hence the importance of having ga strong bank collateral. The state today plays this role. “

“We must stop this capitalistic movement”

The government repeats in all tones that it is not intended to remain the majority shareholder in the long term. However, it is a solution of this type which is favored by several actors. “Our demands are rather to move towards lasting nationalization, explains Cédric Turcas, elected opposition PCF from Saint-Nazaire. We must stop this capital movement where, systematically, employees are considered as a cost and not as the wealth of this company. And why not move towards a partnership between the State and the communities, particularly the region, capable of analyzing the needs, as close as possible to the field, and of developing innovative solutions in terms of the design of cruise ships, ns the framework of ecological transition. ”