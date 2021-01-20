Industry There is now a strong demand for chips – and that is a problem

Demand for chips is growing in all user groups. 5g smartphones and revived car sales are pushing semiconductor manufacturers into a tight spot.

Semiconductors manufacturers have had to ask their customers for patience as demand for chips is now growing in all user groups from cars to consumer electronics.

The shortage of chips has raised prices for certain semiconductors, delayed delivery of orders and forced carmakers to close their factories. If problems persist, consumers may experience delays in the delivery of their new cars and some electronic devices. Prices may also rise.