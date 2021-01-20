No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Industry There is now a strong demand for chips – and that is a problem

admin by admin
January 20, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Demand for chips is growing in all user groups. 5g smartphones and revived car sales are pushing semiconductor manufacturers into a tight spot.

Semiconductors manufacturers have had to ask their customers for patience as demand for chips is now growing in all user groups from cars to consumer electronics.

The shortage of chips has raised prices for certain semiconductors, delayed delivery of orders and forced carmakers to close their factories. If problems persist, consumers may experience delays in the delivery of their new cars and some electronic devices. Prices may also rise.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Biden and an Unusual Presidential Possession in American History

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.