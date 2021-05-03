Industry The world’s largest chip maker promises relief from the plight of car factories from late June onwards

Mark Liu, chairman of the board of Taiwan’s TSMC, says the chip shortage will not ease in a couple of months due to long and complex supply chains.

World the largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwanese TSMC, hopes to be able to better meet automakers ’chip demand during June.

“Two months ahead of schedule, we believe we will be able to meet our customers’ minimum requirements before the end of June,” TSMC Chairman of the Board Mark Liu told American CBS on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

According to Liu, the company first became aware of the chip shortage in December, after which in January the company pushed up production in an effort to produce as many chips as possible for automakers.

In the United States, automakers have been suffering from chip shortages for months. General Motors has laid off thousands of employees due to semiconductors. Car manufacturers have also reported downsizing their factories in Asia. In Finland, the Uusikaupunki car factory said it had to run down its production line because the microchips needed for cars had not been available enough.

Chip availability problems have also led to a decline in the supply of graphics cards and game consoles, for example.

Read more: Uusikaupunki car factory will stop next week – HS gathered the main reasons for the chip shortage

In the program Liuta was asked to clarify whether she believes the chip shortage will be over in as little as two months. Liu replied in the negative.

“There is a time delay. Especially in automotive semiconductors, supply chains are long and complex. Delivery takes about 7-8 months. “

TSMC is a strong player in the microchip business, manufacturing more than 50 percent of custom chips worldwide. In addition to chips used in cars, it manufactures, for example, all chips designed by Apple. TSMC and another large semiconductor company Intel announced earlier in the spring that no the chip shortage will subside at least before next year.

Read more: This is how the Taiwanese business miracle TSMC was born

Chip manufacturers have struggled hard to increase their production and meet demand. TSMC plans to invest $ 100 billion, or about $ 85 billion, over the next three years to increase production. The company had previously announced $ 25-28 billion in investments this year.

Technology company Intel again said it plans to expand its chip production Stateside. Intel plans to invest $ 20 billion, or about $ 17 billion, in Arizona to build two new chip factories.