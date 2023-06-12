Industry | The Swiss GF made a EUR 2.1 billion purchase offer for Uponor

Uponor’s board of directors recommends accepting the purchase offer.

Swiss the industrial company Georg Fischer (GF) has made a purchase offer of a total of 2.1 billion euros for the community engineering company Uponor.

Uponor’s board of directors recommends that Uponor’s shareholders accept the purchase offer, Uponor and GF say in their press releases.

The Belgian Aliaxis has also made a purchase offer for Uponor, whose offer was rejected by the Uponor board in May.

GF offers Uponor shareholders EUR 28.85 for one share. It is 12 percent more than Aliaxis’ offer of 25.75 euros per share.

Uponor’s largest shareholder, Oras Invest, the investment company of the Paasikivi family, supports GF’s purchase offer. Oras Invest owns 25.7 percent of Uponor.

In addition, Uponor’s other shareholders, who together with Oras Invest own a total of 36.9 percent of Uponor, have irrevocably committed to accepting the purchase offer.

GF says that it has secured the financing of its purchase offer with cash and bank overdrafts.

The purchase offer is conditional on regulatory approval and on GF acquiring more than 50 percent of Uponor’s shares.

GF has three business units: Piping Systems, Casting Solutions and Machining Solutions. Upon completion of the purchase offer, Uponor would become GF’s fourth business unit.

GF estimates that it will complete the purchase offer during the fourth quarter.

GF was founded in 1802. It operates in 34 countries and its products are manufactured in 60 companies and 83 factories. Last year, the company’s turnover was 4.1 billion euros (4.0 billion Swiss francs), and it employed more than 15,000 employees.