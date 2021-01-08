Industry The long downturn in industrial orders ended – growth in November of nine percent

Strong fluctuations in the statistics between months are possible, as even large orders are for one month.

Industry the ten-month decline in new orders ended in November. The value of new orders was Statistics Finland according to just over nine percent higher than a year earlier.

Order volumes had been declining continuously since the beginning of the year.

In November, companies received new orders in the main industries of the chemical and metal industries. In the chemical industry, orders increased by more than 44 per cent from the previous year and in the metal industry by more than 7 per cent.

