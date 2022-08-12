Industry | The Helsinki shipyard has applied for an export permit for an icebreaker being built for a Russian mining company, Yle reports – CEO: “The matter is now up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to decide”

The Russian-owned Helsinki shipyard is waiting for the Foreign Ministry’s decision on whether it can supply an icebreaker to a Russian mining company.

In Hietalahti The shipyard located in the center of Helsinki, Helsinki Shipyard, has applied for an export license for the icebreaker being built for the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, says Over.

HS already told at the beginning of Marchthat the fate of the icebreaker being built for a Russian company became uncertain when the EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine.

On February 26, the EU decided to ban the export of seagoing vessels to Russia, but the sanctions were left with a continuous margin of discretion until the end of April for vessels whose supply to Russia had already been contracted.

“If the agreement on the export of a sea vessel to Russia has been concluded before February 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can grant or be in the process of granting an export permit. This requires that an export permit has been applied for before the first day of May,” said the then head of the Foreign Ministry’s export control unit Teemu Sepponen for HS in March.

Helsinki CEO of Shipyard Simo Rastas confirms to HS that the shipyard has applied for an export permit in time, i.e. before the beginning of May. The original agreement on the construction of the ship was made already in the middle of last year, i.e. clearly before the Russian attack and the resulting sanctions.

Consequently, the matter is now to be resolved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which, at least in theory, could give the icebreaker project the green light. Rastas tells Yle that the shipyard is prepared for the fate of the project to be decided in the coming months.

“Of course, we are hopeful, but speculating on whether we will get permission or not is actually a bit pointless. We have submitted the application and the reports, and the matter is now up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to decide. They will then make a statement, I won’t start speculating on that matter any more,” Rastas tells HS.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells HS that the progress of the export permit processes, or what processes are even underway, cannot be commented on in public.

An icebreaker order the employment effects on the shipyard and the maritime industry in general were estimated at the beginning of the year to be around 2,100 person-years. According to the company, it employs approximately 400 employees.

According to Rastaa, the project was fully worked on until it was stopped in the spring. The work will continue if the authorities grant an export permit. According to Rastaa, if the permit is not granted, it would be a big blow to the shipyard, which would have major employment and economic effects.

However, Rastas stated to Yle that the shipyard also understands the significance of sanctions well.

Helsinki Sanomat reported in March that, according to information received from two sources with knowledge of the matter, the shipyard is allegedly indirectly controlled by the Russian government through intermediaries. However, there is no solid evidence of a direct connection to the Russian administration.

In 2019, the Helsinki shipyard was bought by Algador Holdings, an investment company with a Russian background, which is owned by Russians Rishat Bagautdinov and Vladimir Kasyanenko.

In the purchase process, the Russian company was advised by the Finnish consulting company Corporate Advisor Group, whose CEO Hakamo tribe has taken care of a Finnish-Russian billionaire for a long time Gennady Timchenko things in Finland.

As the first Finnish citizen to be added to the EU’s sanctions list after the Russian attack, Timchenko is, according to the EU and the US, a president Vladimir Putin to the inner circle.

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen said in HS’s March story that the city is well aware of the yard’s foreign and security policy aspects.

The shipyard is located on land owned by the city of Helsinki, for which the shipyard has a lease agreement with the city until 2035.

Vartiainen said in March, a few days after the Russian attack, that in the light of the current situation, he had to see that the Russian-owned shipyard could continue to operate in its current location in the longer term.

According to CEO Rastaa, the shipyard actively and regularly talks with the city.

HS reports in April that Algodor Holdings looking for a buyer for the shipyard. Rastas said then that there is a western actor in the search, who could be, for example, Finnish or European.

Rastas now tells Yle that the sale of the shipyard to the new owner is currently being investigated. He says that he hopes that something will be heard about the matter already during the early autumn.

Yelle Rastas did not comment on the possible new owner in more detail, but says that receiving orders could become significantly easier with the new owner.

Can it still be concluded from the comment that the shipyard is really being sold to a buyer who has no connections to Russia?

“You can infer something like that from it, but you can’t comment on unfinished things,” the CEO says to HS.