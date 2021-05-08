Industry The gas station boy blows a new momentum to the snoozed listed companies – now it’s Nokian Tires

Jukka Moisio was appointed CEO of Nokian Tires, which was in difficulty a year ago. He is a successful business leader who now has a demanding position in the United States.

When the phone rang a year ago, the decision of the gas station boy was easy. The caller was the new Chairman of the Board of Nokian Tires Jukka Hienonen.

Hienonen wanted to hire Jukka Moision CEO of a company in serious difficulties.

“There had been other job offers that I wasn’t interested in. Nokian Tires is a Finnish icon and a major company. I thought I had something to give it. Hakkapeliitta tires are familiar because I worked from the age of ten to the age of 25 as an assistant at my parents’ gas station in Jämsä. There I washed cars and changed tires. ”

Prior to Nokian Tires, Moisio worked for a total of 16 years as CEO of the major listed companies Ahlstrom and Huhtamaki. He is a business processor who has managed to blow new strength and momentum into snuffed companies.

Nokian Tires now needed it.

The company the main products are winter tires.

The mild winter in 2019 caused major problems for the company as the winter tires did not go on sale. The tires remained in storage and were dismantled after another year.

Next came the coronavirus pandemic, which messed up big plans in the United States.

Nokian Tires has invested EUR 280 million in a plant in Dayton, Tennessee. It was supposed to be a major territorial conquest in North America, where few winter tires are sold.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market in North America collapsed. Another key reason for the difficulties was that we were unable to fly our production experts from Finland and Russia to teach locals how to make tires. Of course, it was tried remotely, but it proved to be slow and difficult. ”

A year ago in May, led by Hienonen the new government dismissed company for three years Hille Korhonen. Moisio took the task enthusiastically.

First, he found out where the company’s problems stemmed. He then began thinking about the Dayton plant, Nokian Tires’ second largest investment after the Russian plant.

“I especially like how much real excellence there is in this company. Maybe even more than I could have imagined in advance. In my career, I have been making 25 factory investments in Ahlstrom and Huhtamaki. Therefore, I would think I know how demanding such investments are. Not all of the investments I once made have gone to the button, but those factories are still upright. ”

North America is the world’s most important tire market after China. There, motorists mainly buy tires that can be worn in all seasons. That is, ones that combine the features of summer and winter tires.

“Now that we are able to expand our product range to include year-round tires, we are reaching an ever-increasing number of potential customers. Growing a business requires investment, even if there is always a risk involved. ”

Previously, the company exported winter tires from Europe to North America. Their demand was encouraging.

Little by little, the idea arose in the government that Nokian Tires should build a plant in the United States that would allow it to grow its business in non-winter tires as well. In 2017, the Board decided on the factory investment.

There was another plan as well. Namely, the establishment of a factory in Slovenia. It would have provided an opportunity to grow the business, especially in Central Europe, which is the most important market for Nokian Tires in addition to Russia and the Nordic countries, but in winter tires.

Usually, new CEOs are reluctant to talk about decisions made in the past, but Moisio is an exception.

“In retrospect, a new plant could have been set up in Europe just as well. On the other hand, we already have good factories in Russia and Nokia. The U.S. plant also means we can focus on new growth markets that are specifically focused on non-winter tires. Besides, we have two million tires sold in North America and a strong brand. ”

To put it simply, the question was whether North America is a market area where Nokian Tires can do so well that it is worth investing hundreds of millions of euros.

“If we didn’t have a factory in the United States, we really wouldn’t start shipping large quantities of tires there from Europe.”

Read more: From day to day and week to month, the American mayor of Dayton prayed for salvation for his city – The answer came from Finland

Risks are still large. Over the years, many European industrial companies have been badly stumbled upon in their adventures in the United States.

In Finland, the saddest example is probably the forest company Stora Enso, which bought Consolidated Paper, a magazine paper manufacturer, in 2000. The deal failed miserably and resulted in losses of billions of euros.

There are also successes, and many of them have involved a gas station boy from Jämsä. Huhtamaki, formerly led by Moisio, has been very successful in investing heavily in the United States. The same was done during the CEO period of Ahlstrom – Moision.

“It is true that the United States is often a difficult market for European companies. While the U.S. market is challenging, it doesn’t scare me. Maybe it’s also influenced by the fact that I studied in the United States. Nokian Tires was an almost debt-free company, and we have many ways to move forward there. I am also used to working with activist investors. ”

A good year ago a US investor Paul Singerin hedge fund Elliott Management began buying Nokian Tires shares because they had fallen sharply. Admittedly, in its comic Nokian Tires, nothing has been heard about Elliott Management.

Singer is famous for his active efforts as a shareholder to actively influence the operations of fragile companies. That is why he is also referred to as an “activist investor”.

Consumable on Tuesday of the week, Nokian Tires said in its interim report that production at the Dayton plant will be increased. The goal is to produce a million tires there this year. However, it is only a quarter of the plant’s planned annual production capacity of four million tires.

The factory currently employs 250 people. Around the summer, Dayton will move into third and fourth shifts. More employees will also be hired.

“Around the middle of the year, we’re in full production, which means production of a million tires this year and a pace of two million next year. A few more investments are needed in machinery and equipment to achieve an annual production of four million tires. ”

The additional investments are in the order of tens of millions of euros.

And then when is the factory profitable?

“We estimate that with a production of one million tires, the operating result is already a bit profitable. Of course, the operating result must be clearly profitable in the future, because the investment must have a decent return. ”

In the tires the range is variegated. Each market also sells slightly different tires based on what motorists are used to buying.

In any case, the most important features are traction, noise, impact on fuel consumption and durability.

Nokian Tires specializes in high-quality tires that combine these four key features. Therefore, the company’s tires are more expensive, but at the same time they also have better margins than cheaper tires, where competition between manufacturers is also the fiercest.

The company sells its tires to the aftermarket, ie to tire dealers. Larger competitors dominate the primary market, where tires are sold directly to car manufacturers.

“In North America, much is decided by what the Tire Dealer recommends. The wider our range, the more attractive our products are to both traders and consumers. When dealers sell more of our premium tires, it also means more revenue for them. ”

Future however, it is not solely dependent on North America.

In the early part of the year, business grew in Russia, and the goal is to further increase market share, especially in Central Europe. And not only in winter tires but also in year-round tires.

That, in turn, changes the competitive landscape. The largest companies Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Sumitomo and Pirelli are unlikely to follow inactive if a small Finnish competitor starts to get really serious with them.

In the Russian market for high-quality winter tires, Nokian Tires has so far been allowed to set off relatively freely.

“It is largely a question of which product category we want to sell in Russia. In high-quality products, our market share is already very large in Russia, but at some point we will have to consider whether the tires should be sold in other categories as well. In addition, we are considering the extent to which sales could be increased in the former Soviet republics and Asia. ”

In Asia, potential new markets are China, Japan and South Korea. However, they are far from a factory near St. Petersburg.

Mild The winter of a good year ago showed how unpredictable the tire market is. Demand in the north is usually highest in October – November, when cars are replaced with winter tires. The next peak season is around Easter, when changing summer tires becomes topical.

Most winter and summer tires are sold to consumers in roughly four months. Then the demand for tires is much higher than the factories have time to manufacture them. Therefore, they need to be prepared well in stock.

“There is always a risk in trade receivables that we need to be very careful with.”

Vianor, which sells car maintenance services and tires in the Nordic countries and Russia, is the company’s most important distribution channel. Nokian Tires owns 170 Vianor stores in the Nordic countries. In addition, Vianor has a total of 900 stores in 17 other states under the responsibility of local entrepreneurs.

Early year Nokian Tires’ difficulties are easing.

Net sales and operating profit increased more than analysts ’expectations. Uncertainty is caused by higher raw material prices, which reduces margins. Then the most important question is how much Nokian Tires dares to raise prices.

However, on the basis of a single quarter, it cannot be said that the problems have been resolved. The world economy is still in a state of instability. The pandemic is not over yet, and no one knows how long the economic damage will remain below the surface.

During his one-year term as CEO, Moisio has adopted his lessons about Ahlstrom and Huhtamaki at Nokian Tires.

As a modest leader, Moisio emphasizes that the most important thing is to focus on the basics. One of them is the line organization, which Moisio almost introduced for its first time in Nokian Tires.

“I believe in line management and clear responsibilities. I’ve been in these jobs for so long that I know how important decision-making and efficiency are. The line organization is very effective in responding to what is happening in the market. ”

The business was divided into four areas. Heavy vehicle tires. Russia and Asia. North America, the Nordic countries and Vianor. Central Europe. Each of them has a leader who must ensure that the products are competitive at all times and exactly the ones that as many people as possible want to buy.

“The best medicine in such crises is to make sure the basics are in order. Our luck was that there were new good products in the production pipeline, which have now facilitated trade as demand grew. ”