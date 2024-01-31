Industry | The Finnish pet food manufacturer Dagsmark was sold to the Czech company Vafo

Finnish Dagsmark Petfood continues to operate as an independent company owned by Vafo Group.

Pets the Finnish food manufacturer Dagsmark Petfood has been sold to the Czech Vafo Group.

The parties do not disclose the transaction amount in their announcements. The deal was completed on Wednesday.

Dagsmark's personnel will be transferred to the service of the new owner. The Finnish company continues to operate as an independent company owned by Vafo Group.

Dagsmark says on its website that it was owned by a group of private individuals and the investment company of the Paulig family, The English Tearoom.

Wow In Finland, the Group already owns Prima Pet Premium, which it bought in 2021, and the dry pet food factory Vafo Finland, which was completed for Nokia in the spring of last year. The factory investment was more than 20 million euros.

Vafo Group says that the transaction strengthens its market position in the pet food market in the Nordic countries. The company's strategic goal is to grow organically and through acquisitions in the Nordic countries.

Dagsmark produces wet food for cats and dogs at its own factory in Mellilä and dry food at Vafo Finland's factory in Nokia. The turnover of the company, founded in 2016, is around 13 million euros.

Vafo Group is a family business founded in 1994, and its turnover is approximately EUR 480 million. The company has eight factories in Europe. Its pet food products are sold in more than 85 countries.