Industry | The EU’s new carbon tariff threatens to move industrial manufacturing out of Finland and the EU

Intention was good, but the execution is lame. In the spring, a directive concerning the carbon limit mechanism, or the so-called carbon tariffs, entered into force in the EU, which has been prepared for a long time and diligently. Nevertheless, the directive seems to have become a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The mechanism was supposed to protect the EU’s low-emitting industry in relation to the more polluting industry in the rest of the world. However, in their current form, carbon tariffs threaten to move industrial production out of Finland and out of the scope of the EU’s strict climate policy.

It would not be beneficial for the climate and especially for the Finnish national economy.

Carbon tax means that customs are paid at the external border for products produced outside the EU according to the emissions generated from their production.

The size of the duty is the same as the price of a ton of carbon dioxide emission rights. The idea was that, for example, the competitiveness of steel produced in Finland, which causes less carbon dioxide emissions, will be protected in relation to, say, steel produced in India, which produces more emissions.

At the same time, the customs would encourage polluting countries to reduce production emissions. The idea is beautiful but idealistic, because in practice production chains do not work like this.

Problem is that the carbon duty only applies to intermediate products, such as, for example, iron and steel, nuts and bolts made from them, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity and cement.

It does not apply to finished products, i.e. for example paper machines or cranes, which are manufactured in Finland and in the manufacture of which a lot of steel, for example, is used.

All Finnish engineering waste has production all over the world, and for every order we carefully calculate where it is profitable to manufacture it. The competition between companies is extremely tight, and the fate of an order is often decided by a very small margin.

Let’s take it for example, Valmet, which makes machines for the forest industry. It manufactures paper and board machines in Jyväskylä, but also in China, for example. If subcontractors operating in Finland and Valmet itself have to pay an additional fee determined by emissions for imported steel, it may be more profitable to make the machine in China, even if it is then imported to Europe.

Customs duties are therefore not necessarily a problem for large Finnish companies, because they have alternatives, but they would be a big problem for Finnish subcontractors, employment and the entire national economy.

“ “From the point of view of the manufacturing industry, the mechanism can rather cause carbon leakage.”

To the same in time with the introduction of tariffs, the number of free emission rights distributed to industrial companies will be cut. They have received emission rights for free precisely so that the EU’s stricter climate policy would not drive away production.

However, together with the carbon tariffs that only apply to intermediate products, the removal of free distribution weakens the competitiveness of production in the EU compared to those outside the EU.

A machine made in China or Turkey would have a competitive advantage equal to the carbon duty and emission rights compared to a machine built in Finland. The size of the benefit depends on the development of the price of emission rights, which is difficult to predict.

“This in that respect erodes the competitiveness of products made in Europe. We have said all along that this was supposed to prevent carbon leakage, but from the point of view of the manufacturing industry, the mechanism can rather cause carbon leakage”, Valmet’s director of social relations Carita Ollikainen says.

Carbon leakage means that strict climate measures in the EU region move production to countries outside the EU, where production emissions do not have to be paid for.

The researchers of the Institute of Economic Research have also been concerned about the effect of carbon tariffs on the competitiveness of industry. In a report published more than a year ago, Etla suggests that the effect of the removal of carbon duties and the free allocation of emission rights should be compensated for by technology subsidies or taxation for the industry, unless the mechanism is corrected.

“This is especially true in situations where a product produced in the EU with cleaner emissions is replaced on the international market by a more emission-intensive product as a result of the EU’s tighter climate policy,” Etla wrote.

Time to repair the mechanism is. Although the directive entered into force in the spring, carbon duties will only start to be collected at the beginning of 2026. Already at the beginning of next October, however, companies must start collecting information on the carbon dioxide emissions of imports.

“Companies must report quarterly the amount of imported goods and the direct and indirect emissions of the goods”, tax and legal services responsibility expert Annika Sandblom says about KPMG.

Reporting requires a lot of new work for companies of all sizes, the burden of which is of course relatively greater for smaller companies. Experts believe that the direct import of raw materials by small companies will in practice be transferred to forwarding companies, which can handle reporting, data acquisition and payments in a consolidated manner.

A practical problem is also obtaining reliable emission data from all production countries outside the EU.

Carbon tax applies not only to companies but also to consumers if the value of the ordered or imported goods exceeds 150 euros. There must be information about the emissions created in its production, and emissions must be paid at the border from the beginning of 2026.

Many details of the carbon tariff regulation are still open. Additional regulation is expected from the EU later this year. In Finland, the situation can be monitored and more information can be found From the Customs website. Customs also handles the collection of fees in practice when the time comes.