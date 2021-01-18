Industry The European Investment Bank gave Valmet a loan of EUR 100 million: The money is intended to reduce emissions

The research and development projects to be funded are carried out at Valmet’s factories in Finland and Sweden.

European The investment bank announces that it has granted a loan of EUR 100 million to the engineering company Valmet. The purpose of the loan is to finance the company’s research and development projects aimed at improving energy, water and raw material efficiency, the use of renewable raw materials and the reduction of emissions produced by Valmet’s customers.

According to the European Investment Bank, the loan will help Valmet finance its 2020–2023 R&D investments in paper and board production, pulp and fiber technology, tissue production, energy production, and investments in biofuel and biomaterial production equipment.

Investment Bank Valmet’s research and development activities are expected to have a number of positive environmental impacts due to the development of technologies for sustainable energy production and the increasing use of renewable raw materials.

The projects are also expected to improve energy and resource efficiency in the processing of renewable fibers into high-quality consumer products as equipment is developed to be more efficient and the environmental impact of the final stage is reduced. In addition, projects are exploring bio-based materials and fuels.

“Once the ongoing health crisis is over, the challenges of climate change still lie ahead. That is why the European Investment Bank is very happy to support Valmet’s investment in this area. Now is the time to look ahead and look at how traditional business can be adapted to a low-carbon future. It is good to see that large companies like Valmet take these challenges seriously, ”says the Vice President of the European Investment Bank. Thomas Östros in the bulletin.

European Investment Bank is a European Union long – term lending institution owned by the Member States of the European Union.