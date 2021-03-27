The UAE is always working to develop its resources, enhance its economic capabilities, and create new job opportunities in the local market, which answers an important question raised by some about the reasons for our country’s interest in the industrial sector, and expanding its size and scope.

The interest in industry in the UAE will be the developmental breakthrough for the next fifty years, due to the leadership’s belief in its importance as a major lever for the national economy, and its vital role in the country’s GDP.

Because the industry is necessary to achieve self-sufficiency, enhance the national industrial value, improve the quality of the local product, support and promote it locally and internationally, the leadership is keen to launch dozens of initiatives aimed at creating an attractive and stimulating business environment for local and foreign investment, and provides competitive advantages and facilities that contribute to the consolidation of the country’s position as a center An industrial leader regionally and internationally, and puts the UAE in the list of major industrial countries.

The UAE, with its resources, is able to build a global economic base, and works with a sustainable system to provide all the ingredients to translate the future vision of leadership to build a strong economic platform that improves the quality of life and achieves well-being.

